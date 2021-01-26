THE BIG INTERVIEW WITH DAN RATHER Presents a Rare Sit-Down with Country Music Icon Randy Travis and His Wife Mary
The interview airs Wednesday, January 27 at 8p.m. ET/7p.m.
AXS TV presents an all-new episode of the popular celebrity profile series "The Big Interview With Dan Rather," as the veteran newsman joins Country music icon Randy Travis and his wife Mary for a rare sit-down airing Wednesday, January 27 at 8p.m. ET/7p.m. CT. During the conversation-filmed remotely utilizing both Zoom and in-person camera teams-Travis, through his wife, explains his road to recovery and the fight to regain his mobility, speech, and singing seven years after enduring a debilitating stroke; and the couple share their incredible love story and the pivotal moment Mary knew her husband was ready to keep fighting for his life.In this exclusive first look, Travis-with the aid of his wife, who is on hand to serve as his voice due to the results of his stroke-reflects on his powerful rendition of "Amazing Grace" at the 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, an unforgettable performance he had unwittingly begun laying the groundwork for two years prior while in physical therapy. "That's where a little girl named Tracy, who had a music degree, would come in on her lunch hour, bring her keyboard and started teaching Randy melody and song again," Mary explains. "She started teaching him 'Amazing Grace'... and the words all came back to him." After two months of solely working on forming the letter 'A,' Travis was able to regain the following letters at an exponential pace. "We spent probably six hours a day running through that song," she recalls, "trying to get through all four verses and learning the words." Travis' time and dedication, and Mary's unwavering love and support, were ultimately rewarded with an incredible moment that brought the world of Country music to its feet. Mary continues, "I think when I put that microphone in his hand, he became Randy Travis again. It was absolutely beautiful." Watch it here. In July 2020 Randy Travis released "Fool's Love Affair," a never before heard single, on the anniversary of his first release "On The Other Hand." "Fool's Love Affair" has introduced a new generation of country music fans to a true icon of the genre. Still racking up 20,000 streams a day and climbing the Texas Regional Radio Chart, Travis is still a force to be reckoned with. The "Big Interview With Dan Rather" airs every Wednesday at 8p.m. ET/7p.m. CT, only on AXS TV. Follow the social conversation on Twitter @axstv and @danrather as well as the hashtag #TheBigInterview. With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors. In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever Amen" (1987) and "Three Wooden Crosses" (2002). To date, he has 22 No. 1 singles, 31 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit. Four of his albums are Gold Records. Four are Platinum. One has gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN. He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing. With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. For more information please visit RandyTravis.com. AXS TV is a leading music, entertainment, and lifestyle television network and digital media company controlled by Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. The Network is widely available on the major cable, satellite, and telco systems as well as on digital platforms including Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and Philo, and via its YouTube, Facebook, and social media channels. In addition to the U.S., AXS TV is also distributed in Canada and the Caribbean. AXS TV's programming broadly appeals to a diverse and impassioned fanbase, offering eclectic content that includes concerts and music performances, celebrity interviews, documentaries, special events, and pop culture series. The Network's signature programs include Dan Rather's "The Big Interview," "Rock & Roll Trip With Sammy Hagar," and "Live From Daryl's House," and concert events such as CMA Fest and Farm Aid. The channel is also the home of IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's largest entertainment properties. A full list of providers and territories can be found on axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, visit www.axs.tv. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.
