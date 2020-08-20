THE BATMAN Gets a Gritty New Logo

Director Matt Reeves teased more to come at DC FanDome on Saturday.

Batman appears to be heading back to the page with a new Logo and amazing artwork. THE BATMAN co-writer and director Matt Reeves shared the branding pieces that have a pencil mark, hand-drawn, comic book look.

Check out the new Logo below!

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee - see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor - Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

A hand drawn bat with, what appear to be rivets, slice through the title of the film. That mechanical look might allude to Bruce Wayne's weapons inventions inspired by the nocturnal animal.

Legendary comic artist Jim Lee - who designed the virtual Hall of Heroes at this weekend's FanDome - sketched Batman in an intense pose among the city skyline. Nothing spells trouble quite like the intense red and black silhouetting Gotham's favorite crime fighter. This could signal a dark and bloody take on the character.

Reeves promises "more of The Batman" at FanDome on August 22. Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the superhero for the new film.

