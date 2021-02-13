Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BASICS is a New Web Series About The NYC Improv Scene

You can stream all episodes now on vimeo or watch episodes week by week on IGTV.

Feb. 13, 2021  

THE BASICS is a New Web Series About The NYC Improv Scene

The Basics is a newly released web series about a girl squad that takes on the world of NYC improv comedy. Sure, they brunch and SoulCycle every weekend, but they also grab a suggestion at the top of a set like girl bosses. This hilarious series is an exploration of femininity in comedy performance and the freedom that comes from denying the usual "gender norms" of the improv scene. The Basics was an official selection at the NY Lift-Off Film festival, where the pilot won the audience vote!

This series is created by NYC comediennes extraordinare Rachel Horwitz, Mahayla Laurence, Elizabeth Demmon, Chloe Troast, and Jamie Linn Watson and directed by Mary Clare Plaschke and Ryan Beggs. This show features an all-star squad of supporting cast members that even Taylor Swift circa 2014 would be jealous of, like Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), Moss Perricone (Patriot Act), and Alex Song-Xia (The Week Of). Not to mention the entirety of sketch group Please Don't Destroy (John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy) and a special appearance by commercial titan Paul Marcarelli.

You can stream all episodes now on vimeo or watch episodes week by week on IGTV (@thebasicswebseries). Plus, check out their website for updates.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt
First Day Of School T-Shirt


Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Photo

VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC

New Hip-Hop/R&B Musical HAL KING Premieres Starring Tyrik Ballard Photo

New Hip-Hop/R&B Musical HAL KING Premieres Starring Tyrik Ballard

Newly Remastered HD Version of SEX AND THE CITY Now Available Photo

Newly Remastered HD Version of SEX AND THE CITY Now Available


More Hot Stories For You

  • KRAVIS ON BROADWAY 2021/2022 Season Announced, Featuring COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More
  • Palm Beach Symphony Names Victor Fernandez Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year
  • Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOFUSION 2021
  • Le Méridien Dania Beach Celebrates Valentine's Weekend With Sizzling Offers For Romantic Couples