THE BASICS is a New Web Series About The NYC Improv Scene

The Basics is a newly released web series about a girl squad that takes on the world of NYC improv comedy. Sure, they brunch and SoulCycle every weekend, but they also grab a suggestion at the top of a set like girl bosses. This hilarious series is an exploration of femininity in comedy performance and the freedom that comes from denying the usual "gender norms" of the improv scene. The Basics was an official selection at the NY Lift-Off Film festival, where the pilot won the audience vote!

This series is created by NYC comediennes extraordinare Rachel Horwitz, Mahayla Laurence, Elizabeth Demmon, Chloe Troast, and Jamie Linn Watson and directed by Mary Clare Plaschke and Ryan Beggs. This show features an all-star squad of supporting cast members that even Taylor Swift circa 2014 would be jealous of, like Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), Moss Perricone (Patriot Act), and Alex Song-Xia (The Week Of). Not to mention the entirety of sketch group Please Don't Destroy (John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy) and a special appearance by commercial titan Paul Marcarelli.

You can stream all episodes now on vimeo or watch episodes week by week on IGTV (@thebasicswebseries). Plus, check out their website for updates.