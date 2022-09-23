Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BACHELORETTE Scores Its Strongest Telecast of the Last Two Seasons

THE BACHELORETTE Scores Its Strongest Telecast of the Last Two Seasons

The series ties as the summers #1 entertainment telecast in adults 18-49.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

"The Bachelorette" (8:00-10:16 p.m. - 4.4 million Total Viewers and 1.2/11 in AD18-49):

On its second to last episode of the season, "The Bachelorette" marked new season highs in both Total Viewers (4.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.2/11). In fact, "The Bachelorette" delivered its strongest telecast of the last two seasons in both Nielsen measures. The ABC unscripted series built for its 2nd straight telecast in Adults 18-49 (+20% - 1.2/11 vs. 1.0/9) and also grew week to week by 10% in Total Viewers (4.4 million vs. 4.0 million).

The penultimate episode of "The Bachelorette" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment telecast of the summer on any network on any night among Adults 18-49 (1.2/11), tying the 7/6/22 (1.2/12) and 7/28/22 (1.2/12) telecasts of CBS' "Big Brother."

The ABC unscripted series stood as Tuesday's No. 1 show for the 2nd straight week with Adults 18-49. "The Bachelorette" dominated runner-up NBC's "America's Got Talent" with part 1 of its two-part season finale by 33% in Adults 18-49 (1.2/11 vs. 0.9/8).

After just seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, "The Bachelorette" spiked to a 2.0 rating among Adults 18-49, more than doubling its initial Live+Same Day rating (+122% - 0.9 rating). In addition, "The Bachelorette" jumped to 5.8 million Total Viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing, marking an increase of +2.3 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average (3.5 million).

ABC/Craig Sjodin*

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Martin Short & Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST SpecialMartin Short & Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Special
September 22, 2022

Martin Short and Shania Twain may be joining ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast special. They are in talks for Short to play Lumière and for Twain to play Mrs. Potts. They would join previously announced H.E.R. in the role of Belle, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Josh Groban as the Beast, and Rita Moreno as the Narrator.
iann dior Releases New Single 'Saddest Soundtrack'iann dior Releases New Single 'Saddest Soundtrack'
September 22, 2022

Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single “saddest soundtrack.” The track premiered earlier on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop show with Mollie King. Produced by Travis Barker, “saddest soundtrack” takes a more somber turn for dior. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Jimmy Fallon's TONIGHT SHOW Wins Final Weeks of Summer With Ratings Hot StreakJimmy Fallon's TONIGHT SHOW Wins Final Weeks of Summer With Ratings Hot Streak
September 22, 2022

Going into the fall and Fallon’s 10th season as host, guests and musical performances will include Lea Michele, Arctic Monkeys, Pierce Brosnan, Camila Cabello, Kid Cudi, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Jon Hamm, Jack Harlow, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Kroll, Ralph Macchio, Rachel Maddow, Eli Manning, Modern English, Zedd & Maren Morris, and more.
Justin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' RemixJustin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' Remix
September 22, 2022

Justin Champagne, a genre-bending artist with countless viral moments dating all the way back to 2016, is accelerating the track to success since joining cultural icon Snoop Dogg on the road with an opening stint on. A few months later, Champagne released a new EP release, multiple music videos and now Champagne is back with new music next week.
VIDEO: WE tv Drops Explosive LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season Two SuperteaseVIDEO: WE tv Drops Explosive LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season Two Supertease
September 22, 2022

Season two follows four new couples, an eager bachelor, and a returning singleton who can’t resist the lure of paramours in the clink. With more drama, mystery, and crazy reveals than ever before, will these couples have love that lasts until release? Watch the new video supertease and check out what cast members will be featured in the new season!