THE BACHELORETTE Scores Its Strongest Telecast of the Last Two Seasons

"The Bachelorette" (8:00-10:16 p.m. - 4.4 million Total Viewers and 1.2/11 in AD18-49):

On its second to last episode of the season, "The Bachelorette" marked new season highs in both Total Viewers (4.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.2/11). In fact, "The Bachelorette" delivered its strongest telecast of the last two seasons in both Nielsen measures. The ABC unscripted series built for its 2nd straight telecast in Adults 18-49 (+20% - 1.2/11 vs. 1.0/9) and also grew week to week by 10% in Total Viewers (4.4 million vs. 4.0 million).

The penultimate episode of "The Bachelorette" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment telecast of the summer on any network on any night among Adults 18-49 (1.2/11), tying the 7/6/22 (1.2/12) and 7/28/22 (1.2/12) telecasts of CBS' "Big Brother."

The ABC unscripted series stood as Tuesday's No. 1 show for the 2nd straight week with Adults 18-49. "The Bachelorette" dominated runner-up NBC's "America's Got Talent" with part 1 of its two-part season finale by 33% in Adults 18-49 (1.2/11 vs. 0.9/8).

After just seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, "The Bachelorette" spiked to a 2.0 rating among Adults 18-49, more than doubling its initial Live+Same Day rating (+122% - 0.9 rating). In addition, "The Bachelorette" jumped to 5.8 million Total Viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing, marking an increase of +2.3 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average (3.5 million).

ABC/Craig Sjodin*