THE BACHELORETTE Marks ABC's 2nd-Highest-Rated Premiere This Season in Adults 18–49

After 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, "The Bachelorette" catapulted to a 2.59 rating among Adults 18-49 to rank as ABC's 2nd-highest-rated premiere this season, behind only "Grey's Anatomy." "The Bachelorette" season premiere more than tripled its initial rating with a lift of +228% from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day (0.79 rating to 2.59 rating).

"The Bachelorette" grew to 6.5 million Total Viewers after delayed multiplatform viewing, more than double its Live+Same Day average (+117% - 6.5 million vs. 3.0 million).

"The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

After 35 days of cross-platform viewing, the series debut of ABC's "Queens" grew nearly 5 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating with Adults 18-49, marking a +361% jump (1.66 rating vs. 0.36 rating).

The "Queens" series debut more than tripled its initial Live+Same Day average in Total Viewers, soaring by +211% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (5.6 million vs. 1.8 million).

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.