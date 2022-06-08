THE BACHELORETTE Contestants Announced

Thirty-two charming men are ready to find love with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey when the 19th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 men who vie for Rachel and Gabby's hearts are the following:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill.

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn.

John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla.

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.

Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Conn.

Kirk, 29, a COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, Calif.

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Fla.

Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Mass.

Spencer, 27, venture capitalist from Chicago, Ill.

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J.

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

After unwavering support of each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey stand by each other's side once again as they set out on a journey to find love.

"The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.