THE ADDAMS FAMILY & ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES Arrives On Blu-ray, DVD and In 2-Movie Collection

Get ready for the most hilarious scarefest of the season with THE ADDAMS FAMILY and ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES on DVD and Blu-ray either individually or in 2-Movie DVD or Blu-ray Collections. Arriving on October 1, 2019-just in time for the new animated feature film hitting theaters October 11th-the kooky, spooky and all-together ooky adventures of the Addams Family are sure to have you screaming...with laughter.

When long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) reappears after 25 years in the Bermuda Triangle, Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) plan a celebration to wake the dead. But Wednesday (Christina Ricci) barely has time to warm up her electric chair before Thing points out Fester's uncommonly "normal" behavior. Could this Fester be a fake, part of an evil scheme to raid the Addams fortune?

It's love at first fright when Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) welcome a new addition to the Addams household -- Pubert, their soft, cuddly, mustachioed baby boy. As Fester (Christopher Lloyd) falls hard for voluptuous nanny Debbie Jilinksy (Joan Cusack), Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) discover she's a black-widow murderess who plans to add Fester to her collection of dead husbands. ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES is debuting on Blu-ray for the first time.

