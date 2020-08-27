THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW Will Premiere Oct. 29

The show airs on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its new original docuseries THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW will launch on Thursday, Oct. 29. Executive produced by five-time Academy Award(R)-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater and two-time Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag, all 10 episodes will be available to binge exclusively for CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers.

THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW follows the animal rescue community in and around Austin, Texas, where Linklater lives. The docuseries provides a window into this captivating world through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them. The episodes transport audiences to a ranch where humans heal alongside goats, a pioneering no-kill shelter that has saved the lives of 80,000 dogs and cats, an arena where children disabilities learn to walk with the help of horses and a program in which female prisoners find second chances alongside rescue puppies. They feature extraordinary characters including a volunteer wildlife veterinarian who rehabilitates squirrels and eagles, a homeless woman who dedicates herself to three cows she tows along with her and young couples who have opened their homes to abandoned 200-pound pigs. Throughout, the series captures the inspiring, life-changing bond that occurs between people who have dedicated their lives to rescue and the animals who rescue them right back.

THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Dr. Phil's Stage 29, Linklater's Detour Filmproduction, and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza's 1891 Productions. An episode of the series was accepted as part of the official selection for the 2020 Telluride Film Festival. In addition to Linklater, Guttentag and Raza, the series is also executive produced by Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman.

THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW joins CBS All Access' growing slate of original series that currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, INTERROGATION, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and TELL ME A STORY, as well as the upcoming limited event series THE STAND, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE and GUILTY PARTY. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the U.S.S Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

