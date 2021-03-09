TELL ME WHERE TO GO Docuseries Explores The Various Impacts Of Gentrification In Oakland, CA

From the up-and-coming Creator, Producer, Oakland Native, and esteemed actor, Romeo Brown, comes the Docuseries Tell Me Where To Go, bringing attention to the various impacts of gentrification in Oakland, CA on its people.

Oakland was named one of the most intensely gentrified cities in the USA at 31.3%. Followed by Denver (27.5%), Boston (27.5%), Miami (21%), and New Orleans (20.3%). Source: NCRC.org Homelessness is at an all-time high in Oakland. In 2019, there were an estimated 4,071 homeless people, up 47% from two years prior. Source: Oaklandca.gov

Tell Me Where To Go, a relevant and timely docuseries exploring the gentrification epidemic in Oakland California is bringing light to the dramatic changes in demographics and the rising number of homelessness. Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Oakland City Council Member says, "Even though Oakland is in some ways becoming more open to the world the promise for the black community has been very uneven." The upcoming feature-length docuseries film has big news coming in April. You can sign up for updates and details at https://tellmewheretogo2020.com.

The goal of this docu-series is to amplify the conversation around gentrification in Oakland and the impact the epidemic is having on cities like Oakland all across the nation and bring light to the lack of provisions made to the people this trend is pushing out, creating a rising number of homelessness across the nation. Tell Me Where To Go showcases the real-life stories of the people Oakland gentrification is affecting, namely people of color. Mistah F.A.B., Oakland Based MC & Activist states, "Oakland plays a significant role due to the fact that it was the mecca of social consciousness for black identity in America."

Episodes will include:

Gentrification

Oakland History

Diversity

Homelessness

Greed

Pride

Community

The Future of Oakland

Oakland Stories Feature

Lisa Coto - Oakland Latino Activist

Mistah F.A.B - Oakland Based MC & Activist

Joe Coto - California State Assembly Member

Lynette Gibson McElhaney - Oakland City Council Member

Gene - Oakland Native

Tajai - Hieroglyphics Member

James Richardson - Oakland Native

Joao Roxo - Oakland Native/ Live Streamer

Shayla Jamerson - Owner - Soul Oakland

Candice Elder - Executive Director, East Oakland Collective

Ashlei Reign - Oakland PD

Himiko Sadiki - Real Estate Leader

Nard - Oakland Barber

Linda Handy - Racial Dialogue Facilitator

The film features the voices and stories of Oakland, hosted by Romeo Brown, Creator, Producer, Actor, and Oakland Native. Mr. Brown has been featured in Shameless, Dave, All Rise, 9-1-1, among many other Emmy nominated shows. Brown says, "The inspiration behind the "Tell me Where To Go" docuseries is to influence change & demand action. We intend to open the eyes of people all across the United States because gentrification is not just an "Oakland" problem, it's happening all over and if we don't address the situation now, there's going to be a TIPPING POINT where the people, the very fabric of America will vanish...or rebel."

