TELEMUNDO'S 'LA VOZ' CROWNS TEAM VIVES' SAMMY COLON AS THE SEASON CHAMPION OF THE HIT SINGING COMPETITION

32-Year-Old Puerto Rican Won the Coveted Trophy, the $200,000 Cash Prize and a Recording Contract with Universal Music Group

Telemundo's "La Voz" (The Voice) proclaimed Sammy Colón as the season champion during last night's grand finale to conclude Coaches Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán, Carlos Vives and Wisin 's search for the nation's most promising unknown vocalists. The talented Puerto Rican who resides in Holiday, Florida, won the coveted trophy, the epic $200,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group to produce, record and commercially release a single. Hosted by Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal, the two-hour celebration featured musical performances by the four coaches along with the finalists who took the stage for the last time, as well as special appearances by guest stars Latin Pop duo Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Rauw Alejandro.

Throughout the competition, Sammy captivated "La Voz" coaches with his voice beginning at the Blind Auditions when he received a four-chair turn for his performance of José José's hit song "El Triste." After joining Coach Carlos Vives' Team, his one-of-a-kind voice continued to shine throughout the Battles, Enfrentamientos (The Cross Battles) and during his semi-final performance of Marc Anthony's hit song "Cambio de Piel." His musical journey began at the age of five when he played bongos while his mom danced and sang in his native Puerto Rico. The talented young vocalist followed in his mother's footsteps by singing bachata and merengue in local pubs, quinceañeros and special events. Little by little, he gained local popularity as member of a local band on the island until he met his wife, with whom he has two sons. After the catastrophic Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Sammy moved to the United States with his family, where he joined a musical group to pursue his passion and love for music. When the opportunity arose to join Telemundo's "La Voz," he saw it as a SECOND CHANCE to fulfill his dream of becoming a music star.

In addition, during last night's gala, Team Fonsi's José Class was announced as the second place, Team Guzman's Sugeily Cardona as third place and Team Wisin's Andrea Serrano as fourth place based on the audience's vote. The remaining finalists were: Team Fonsi's Emily Piriz, Isaí Reyes, Brian Cruz and Rubí Mar Monge; Team Guzmán's Julio Cesar Castillo; Team Vives' Jimmy Rodriguez; Diana Puentes, Jorge Franco and Kayson Luis Burgos; and Team Wisin's Albin St. Rose and Aaron Barrios, who joined his team after winning El Comeback Stage.

