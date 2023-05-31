TEENAGE EUTHANASIA Returns to Adult Swim in July

Teenage Euthanasia season two debuts Sunday, July 23 at Midnight ET/PT and streams the next day on Max.

Adult Swim returns to the Tender Endings Funeral Home when season two of the adult animated comedy TEENAGE EUTHANASIA debuts Sunday, July 23 at Midnight ET/PT and streams the next day on Max.

Set in near-future inland Florida, this series follows the latest undead adventures of the Fantasy family voiced by Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite), Emmy® Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Jo Firestone (Joe Pera Talks With You) and Emmy® Award-winner Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson).

This season, Uncle Pete (Robinson) discovers the existence of foreskin and makes friends with a mobster’s limo. Trophy (Bamford) is elected mayor of Fort Gator and finds her calling in sexual education. Annie (Firestone) becomes a teen doctor and continues her quest to be more than a two-hour hang. And Baba (Neuwirth) fills in for a deceased morning shock jock and goes bear hunting. There’s also a very charismatic goat.

Returning with ten all-new episodes, the second season of TEENAGE EUTHANASIA features a massive lineup of guest voices.

Teenage Euthanasia Season Two Guest Voices

Ann Dowd (Garden State, The Manchurian Candidate)
Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live)
H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob’s Burgers)
J. Smith Cameron (Succession)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Orange is the New Black)
Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill)
Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Office Hours, Killing It)
Ziwe Fumudoh (Ziwe)
and more.

Series co-creators Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy had this to say in perfect unison: “Teenage Euthanasia sees and celebrates the troubled teens, the bimbos, the weirdos, the death-positives, the crybabies, the un-showered, the voluntarily single mommies, and the men who are scared of baseball. We love you.”

Teenage Euthanasia centers on the Fantasy Family: Grandma Baba, her adult children Uncle Pete and Trophy, and Trophy's teenage daughter, Euthanasia (“Annie”), a name accidentally given to her during the time of Trophy’s own unbearable suffering. The half-hour animated series is co-created by Nutting, a novelist and screenwriter/showrunner (Made for Love), and Emmy® Award-nominated producer Levy (The Shivering Truth, Xavier Renegade Angel).

Teenage Euthanasia is produced by PFFR and animated by Atomic Cartoons. Executive producers include creators Nutting and Levy as well as Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, and John Lee, with Scott Adsit as co-executive producer and Jo Firestone as producer.




