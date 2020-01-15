TBS Greenlights LOST RESORT

TBS has greenlit Lost Resort, an upstairs/downstairs look at the booming subculture of exotic wellness retreats. Produced by ITV America's Sirens Media, the 10-episode unscripted series follows a group of strangers who are immersed in a three-week-long Costa Rican retreat led by a colorful team of alternative healers. From a married couple on the brink, to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave transformed. At their breaking points and fed up with traditional Western therapies, they'll experience everything from rage rituals and shamanic cacao ceremonies to orgasmic dance. But the drama only intensifies between sessions as this motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they'd never expect.



Lost Resort is part of TBS' escapist, lean-back line-up of smart, imaginative programming that tells stories with heart and a comedic edge.



At turns a provocative social experiment and fish-out-of-water comedy, Lost Resort proves anything can happen when you let go of your past, embrace the unknown, and attempt to break through. The series has wrapped filming with a premiere date planned for later this year.



"Lost Resort is an inside look at the exclusive, explosive and often hilariously experimental world of self-help retreats"," said Corie Henson of EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. "Wait until you see the lengths people will go in their quest for happiness!"



"The vibrant world of alternative wellness in Costa Rica is the perfect catalyst for uninhibited, visceral behavior," added Sirens Media President and Executive Producer Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. "Equal parts provocative, comedic and downright deep, we're thrilled to bring this unique and wildly fun series to TBS."



Lost Resort is produced by ITV America's Sirens Media with Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman and Sarah Howell serving as executive producers. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures is also executive producer.





