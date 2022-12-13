Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMRON HALL Posts Its 2nd Most-Watched Week of the Season With Over 1 Million Total Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week

Dec. 13, 2022  

During the week of Nov. 28, 2022, "Tamron Hall" delivered its 2nd most-watched week of the season (1.125 million Total Viewers), behind only the previous week. In fact, with the current week (1.125 million Total Viewers on 11/21/22) and the previous week (1.145 million Total Viewers on 11/21/22), "Tamron Hall" scored its 2 most-watched weeks since May 2021 - since the week of 5/10/21.

"Tamron Hall" held even with the prior week's season high in Households (0.8 rating) to match its highest-rated week since January - since the week of 1/31/22.

For the 7th straight week, "Tamron Hall" built over the year-ago week (11/29/21) in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and Total Viewers (+14% - 1.125 million vs. 987,000), while holding even year to year among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" averaged over 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.143 million), Tuesday (1.096 million), Wednesday (1.165 million), Thursday (1.070 million) and Friday (1.153 million).

"Tamron Hall" delivered its 2nd most-watched telecast so far this season on Wednesday (1.165 million Total Viewers on 11/30/22). Wednesday's episode featured guests Dr. Sharon Malone and supermodel Beverly Johnson.

"Tamron Hall" ranked among the week's Top 5 syndicated talk shows in both Households (No. 4-tie) and Total Viewers (No. 5).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.



