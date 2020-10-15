TALKING FEDS Launches WOMEN AT THE TABLE Series

The show features roundtable discussions among prominent women from law, politics, and national security.

Celebrated political podcast Talking Feds is launching a new series, "Women at the Table." The show features roundtable discussions among prominent women from law, politics, and national security joining up for rich and dynamic discussions of the most pressing topics facing the country, including transition of presidential power, COVID and its effect on schools and education, women in the workplace and more.

Watch the "Women at the Table" video on continuing Ruth Bader Ginsburg's fight below.

The debut episode features hosts Juliette Kayyem, Anne Milgram and Melissa Murray discussing the recent revelation about the application of the migrant policy in 2018 and the order from then Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to separate migrant children from their families. Listen to the episode HERE and read more below.

Juliette Kayyem is a national security analyst at CNN. She served as President Obama's assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, and acts as a lecturer for international security at Harvard Kennedy school. She appears regularly on CNN.

Anne Milgram is a Professor of Practice and distinguished scholar at NYU School of Law. She is the former Attorney General of New Jersey, as well as former federal, state and local prosecutor. She frequently is a guest with Preet Bharara on Stay Tuned Podcast.

Melissa Murray is a Professor of Law at NYU School of Law and Co-Director of the Birnbaum Women's Leadership Network. Murray graduated from Yale and clerked for then-judge Sonia Sotomayor of the US Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit. She previously spent 12 years on the faculty of Berkeley Law, where she served as the interim dean. She appears regularly on MSNBC and is frequently mentioned as a potential supreme court nominee in a Biden administration.

Talking Feds is a weekly roundtable discussion which brings together prominent government officials and journalists for in-depth analysis of the most pressing questions in law and politics. This week the podcast with celebrate its 100th anniversary. Recent and confirmed future guests include legal contributors on CNN and MSNBC, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar, Congress members Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu, Jamie Raskin, Val Demings, and Joaquin Castro, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey Abrams, cable hosts Andrea Mitchell, Chris Hayes, Laura Jarrett, Laura Coates, and David Gura, journalists Mike Schmidt, Katie Benner, Peter Baker, Jeff Toobin, Aaron Blake, EJ Dionne, Jen Rubin, Max Boot, Natasha Bertrand, Ashley Parker, and Dahlia Lithwick, prominent commentators Larry Tribe, Marc Elias, Bob Bauer, Matt Miller, Anne Milgram, Rick Wilson, Vanita Gupta, Zerlina Maxwell, Tom Perez, Juliette Kayyem, and many others.

The podcast also features notable actors, musicians, athletes and other prominent figures, including Rob Reiner, John Malkovich, Fran McDormand, Steve Kerr, Anjelica Huston Phillip Glass, Penn Jillette and Teller, cartoonist Roz Chast, Larry Summers, Matt Weiner, Larry Tribe, Lewis Black, Congressman Ted Lieu, crossword puzzle guru Will Shortz, John Sayles, Gavin Hood, Neal Brown Jr, Anthony Romero, Shawn Colvin, Dale Scott, Laurie Anderson, Toni Trucks, Jane Lynch and more explaining important foundational features of the legal and political system. Listen to an example HERE.

This week, Talking Feds will also launch a special bonus Young Voters episode, featuring prominent up-and-comers Victor Shi, Ziad Ahmed, Xiye Bastida and Bianca Vivion Brooks discussing major election issues, voting rights and trust in our government.

Talking Feds is moderated, created and produced by Harry Litman, a well-known former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General. He is currently a legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times and a regular guest on MSNBC, CNN and Fox, as well as a professor of Constitutional Law at UCLA and UCSD. Litman has appeared on the CBS EVENING NEWS and CBS THIS MORNING as a legal expert and is a regular commentator on NPR.

