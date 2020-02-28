Syfy Greenlights Two New Series, THE SURREALTOR and DAY OF THE DEAD

SYFY announces the pickup of two new co-productions - the 10-episode THE SURREALTOR, produced by Blue Ice Pictures, and DAY OF THE DEAD, a 10-episode series based on George A. Romero's classic film and produced by Cartel Entertainment. Both are expected to air on Syfy in 2021.

THE SURREALTOR

In THE SURREALTOR, realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings --even as they struggle with demons of their own.

The 10-episode series is executive produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron along with George Olson who will also serve as showrunner.

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures, an independent film and television production company based in Toronto with a sister company in Cape Town South Africa, Blue Ice Africa. The company's team, led by Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron, produces critically acclaimed and commercially viable films and television series. Some of their most recent TV projects include "Ginny & Georgia," "Kissing Booth," and "Spinning Out" for Netflix, and "Vagrant Queen" for SYFY. Other projects include "The Indian Detective," a miniseries starring Russell Peters, "The Book of Negroes," a miniseries based on the book by Lawrence Hill, and "Madiba," a series about the iconic Nelson Mandela starring Laurence Fishburne. Their TV features include "Lake Placid: Legacy," "Leprechaun Returns" and "Killer High" for SYFY.

DAY OF THE DEAD

DAY OF THE DEAD is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to George A. Romero's famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

The 10-episode series is produced by Cartel Entertainment.

Showrunners are Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas who will also write. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown executive produce on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.

Founded in 2011 and run by partners Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Evan Corday and Geoff Silverman, the Cartel is a feature film and television production, management and financing company representing top-tier showrunners, show creators, writers, directors, producers and production companies in film, TV and new media. The company has been involved in more than 50 movie and television productions since inception, including the hit series "Creepshow" for Shudder and the animated series "Twelve Forever" for Netflix. Cartel previously produced the series "Ties That Bind" for Up TV, and "A Place in the Sun" for Discovery, as well as several recent feature films, including "Switched for Christmas," "Christmas Connection," "Love at the Shore," "Sun Sand and Romance," "Love at First Glance," and "Wrong Nanny," to name a few. In 2013 the Cartel purchased and renovated Tamarind Lithography Studios, which is their Los Angeles headquarters, as well as a full-service production and post-production complex. The Cartel also has offices in London, England and New York, NY.

DAY OF THE DEAD and THE SURREALTOR join a Syfy originals lineup that includes upcoming new drama series RESIDENT ALIEN, VAGRANT QUEEN and the CHUCKY television adaptation; longstanding scripted favorites WYNONNA EARP, VAN HELSING and THE MAGICIANS; late night animation block TZGZ; and fan-focused franchises including Syfy WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE, the upcoming series hosted by Baron Vaughn.





