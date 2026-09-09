Sunset Center to Launch Five-Year Centennial Celebration

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Sunset Center will launch Century of Creativity | 1926–2031, a five-year campaign commemorating two milestones in the history of its Carmel-by-the-Sea campus, with a free community celebration on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The 2026 centennial marks 100 years since the original campus building opened as Sunset School in 1926. The campaign will continue through 2031, when Sunset Center will commemorate the 100th anniversary of live performance in the theater, whose auditorium opened in 1931.

The Oct. 25 event will bring together local cultural organizations, artists, students and community groups for an afternoon of performances, visual art, historical exhibits, oral histories, campus tours and family activities.

'For 100 years, Sunset has been a place where our community comes together — to learn, create, celebrate and connect,' said Beth Bowman, executive director of Sunset Cultural Center. 'What began as a neighborhood school has evolved into a vibrant cultural center that belongs to everyone.'

Live Performances

Performances are scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the historic 718-seat theater and on the outdoor terrace.

Participating organizations include Sunset Center resident companies Carmel Bach Festival, Monterey Symphony, Carmel Music Society and Chamber Music Monterey Bay.

Additional performers include Youth Music Monterey's youth brass ensemble, Carmel High School Chamber Singers and Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre/TDC. A complete performance schedule will be announced separately.

Community Art and Sunset Legacy Wall

The celebration will include the Sunset Legacy Wall, a community art project led by the Sally Russell Art Studio. Participants will be invited to contribute artwork, written memories and messages reflecting the campus and its role in the community. A rock-painting activity will also be available for children and families.

'The Center is an enormously important contributor to the cultural and educational life of the Monterey Peninsula,' said Barbara Bullock-Wilson. 'My hope is that it continues to build on that legacy for generations to come.'

Art, History and Community Activities

Activities planned throughout the Sunset Center campus include:

DJ Paul Wylde spinning vinyl near the theater.

Artist Valentine creating a painting during the event.

The Center for Photographic Art hosting a photo bus activation and book signing.

Harrison Memorial Library offering face painting and community activities.

Carmel Public Library collecting oral histories and memories connected to Sunset.

Yoga Shala hosting outdoor wellness activities, including a sound-bath experience.

Guided tours providing a behind-the-scenes look at the historic campus.

An archival exhibit documenting Sunset's history and its evolution from a school campus to a regional cultural center.

Community organizations scheduled to participate include the Carmel Heritage Society, Harrison Memorial Library, The Carmel Foundation, Carmel Youth Center, Carmel Residents Association and Carmel Woman's Club.

Community partners will also provide complimentary refreshments during the celebration, including 200 chocolate chip cookies from the Cookie Kindness Project, 100 individual cheeses from Beehive and chocolate from Marich. Sunset Center concessions will offer hot dogs, chips, popcorn and sodas for purchase.

The Oct. 25 celebration begins a broader five-year effort highlighting Sunset Center's history, cultural programs and community connections as the organization moves toward the theater auditorium's centennial in 2031.

Event Details

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

1–4 p.m.

Theater performances: 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Sunset Center

San Carlos Street at Ninth Avenue

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

The event is free and open to the public.

sunsetcenter.org

About Sunset Center

Sunset Center is a cultural center in Carmel-by-the-Sea presenting performances, exhibitions and community programs on a historic campus that originally opened as Sunset School in 1926. The theater auditorium opened in 1931. Operated by nonprofit Sunset Cultural Center, Inc., the landmark is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Century of Creativity | 1926–2031 commemorates the centennials of the original campus building and theater auditorium.

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