SundanceTV Sets OFF SCRIPT WITH THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER Lineup

The full season will be available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4, the week of the Academy Awards®.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

SundanceTV TODAY announced Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter is set to premiere on Sunday, December 31 with episodes airing through Sunday, January 14 for the upcoming awards season. The full season will be available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4, the week of the Academy Awards®.

Hosted by Emmy®-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode of Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

With conversations moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s (THR) Rebecca Keegan, Scott Feinberg, Mesfin Fekadu and Mia Galuppo, the series was filmed on location in The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

OFF SCRIPT WITH THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER – SCHEDULE LINEUP

Episode 1 – “Songwriter”

Premieres Sunday, December 31 at 8am ET on Sundance TV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4

Guests include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste and Julia Michaels.

Episode 2 – “Actress”

Premieres Sunday, December 31 at 9am ET on Sundance TV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4

Guests include Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Greta Lee.

Episode 3 – “Director”

Premieres Sunday, January 7 at 8am ET on Sundance TV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4

Guests include Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Ava DuVernay, Blitz Bazawule, Michael Mann and Todd Haynes.

Episode 4 – “Actor”

Premieres Sunday, January 7 at 9am ET on Sundance TV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4

Guests include Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeffrey Wright, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Andrew Scott.

Episode 5 – “Producer”

Premieres Sunday, January 14 at 8am ET on Sundance TV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Monday, March 4  

Guests include Natalie Portman, George C. Wolfe, Christine Vachon, Scott Sanders, Ed Guiney and Tom Ackerly.

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter is executive produced by Elisabeth D. Rabishaw, publisher of THR and THR co-editor-in-chiefs Maer Roshan and Nekesa Mumbi Moody.



