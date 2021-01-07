Submissions Deadline Extended for 2021 MUAHS Awards

The online submissions deadline for consideration for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) have been extended one week to Friday, January 22, 2021 at 5 PM (PT).

In addition, the motion picture qualifying period will now include films that are scheduled to be released during January 1- February 28, 2021 in alignment with this year's Oscar's eligibility period. The 8th Annual MUAHS Awards, set for Saturday, April 3, 2021, honor outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

"We are extending the MUAHS Awards qualifying period to align with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, due to the unusual delays in production and distribution caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Films that are set to be released from January 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021 are now eligible. Films should now be submitted, and we have extended the submission deadline by one week to help accommodate this new eligibility period," said Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.