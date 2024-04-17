Studio Ghibli to Be Given Honorary Palme D'Or At Cannes Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The animation studio from Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki who has made such films as Spirited Away and 2023's The Boy and the Heron will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement, co-founder Suzuki said “I am truly honored and delighted that the studio is awarded the Honorary Palme d’Or. I would like to thank the Festival de Cannes from the bottom of my heart. Forty years ago, Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and I established Studio Ghibli with the desire to bring high-level, high-quality animation to children and adults of all ages. Today, our films are watched by people all over the world, and many visitors come to the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka, and Ghibli Park to experience the world of our films for themselves.”

Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, also pointed out the significance of this award, saying “For the first time in our history, it’s not a person but an institution that we have chosen to celebrate."

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual festival taking place in France, which showcases new films of all genres. In its 77th year, the upcoming festival will be on May 14 and 15. Barbie's Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president this year. Other recipients of the Honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster.

Photo Credit: Studio Ghibli