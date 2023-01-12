Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Steven Spielberg's THE FABELMANS Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Steven Spielberg's THE FABELMANS Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

THE FABELMANS will be available to own on Digital January 17, 2023 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 14, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Director Steven Spielberg brings a deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood in the semi-autobiographical film, THE FABELMANS, available to own on Digital January 17, 2023 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 14, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Hailed by critics as "An enduring classic" (Peter Travers, ABC NEWS), THE FABELMANS is a heartfelt tale that "we've been waiting 45 years for Steven Spielberg to make" (Rolling Stone). THE FABELMANS comes with exclusive bonus content that takes viewers behind the scenes with Spielberg, filmmakers and the all-star cast as they bring the audience into the world that brought Spielberg's story to life.

Inspired by Steven Spielberg's own childhood, rediscover the magic of movies in THE FABELMANS, a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other.

With a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn), Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood), Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle), Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, "American Gigolo") and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People), THE FABELMANS tells a timeless tale of heartbreak, healing, and hope for the dreamer inside all of us.

With the purchase of THE FABELMANS on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit www.MyUniversalRewards.com.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

THE FABELMANS: A Personal Journey - Steven Spielberg reflects on how THE FABELMANS is inspired by his own personal story and family.
Family Dynamics *- Discover how the film's cast brought THE FABELMANS to life as Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and more build a bridge between their onscreen personalities and their true-life counterparts.
Crafting the World of THE FABELMANS *- From costume and set design to music and cinematography, the filmmakers behind THE FABELMANS reveal how they created movie magic while capturing the film's unique look.
*Not on DVD



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
French Songwriter Alan Simon To Release Second Film Photo
French Songwriter Alan Simon To Release Second Film
Alan Simon (“Excalibur,” Roger Hodgson, Midnight Oil, The Moody Blues, Alan Parsons...) is releasing his second film. Alan Simon wrote the screenplay, the direction and the music. The symphonic themes are arranged and conducted by Lee Holdridge (to whom we owe the masterpiece Jonathan Livingston Seagull alongside Neil Diamond)
HBO Max Announces Price Increase Photo
HBO Max Announces Price Increase
This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users. This is the first time HBO Max has increased the price of a monthly subscription since launching in May 2020. 
Netflix Renews MO for Second Season That Will Bring the Story to a Conclusion Photo
Netflix Renews MO for Second Season That Will Bring the Story to a Conclusion
Netflix has renewed Mo for a second season that will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion. Mo Amer will reprise his role as Mo. Teresa Ruiz (Maria), Farah Bseiso (Yusra) and Omar Elba (Sameer) will also reprise their roles as series regulars. 

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer
January 11, 2023

Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also featured.
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in MarchDrayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
January 11, 2023

Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' TomorrowAva Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
January 11, 2023

Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES SoundtrackDisney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack
January 11, 2023

'SuperKitties' includes Emma Berman ('Luca') as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ('CoComelon') as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's 'Home Economics') as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ('Country Comfort') as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin'), and Ruth Pferdehirt.
Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'
January 11, 2023

Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
share