Steven Spielberg's THE FABELMANS Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Director Steven Spielberg brings a deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood in the semi-autobiographical film, THE FABELMANS, available to own on Digital January 17, 2023 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 14, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Hailed by critics as "An enduring classic" (Peter Travers, ABC NEWS), THE FABELMANS is a heartfelt tale that "we've been waiting 45 years for Steven Spielberg to make" (Rolling Stone). THE FABELMANS comes with exclusive bonus content that takes viewers behind the scenes with Spielberg, filmmakers and the all-star cast as they bring the audience into the world that brought Spielberg's story to life.

Inspired by Steven Spielberg's own childhood, rediscover the magic of movies in THE FABELMANS, a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other.

With a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn), Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood), Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle), Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, "American Gigolo") and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People), THE FABELMANS tells a timeless tale of heartbreak, healing, and hope for the dreamer inside all of us.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

THE FABELMANS: A Personal Journey - Steven Spielberg reflects on how THE FABELMANS is inspired by his own personal story and family.

Family Dynamics *- Discover how the film's cast brought THE FABELMANS to life as Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and more build a bridge between their onscreen personalities and their true-life counterparts.

Crafting the World of THE FABELMANS *- From costume and set design to music and cinematography, the filmmakers behind THE FABELMANS reveal how they created movie magic while capturing the film's unique look.

*Not on DVD