Steven Allerick Joins G.I. JOE Spinoff SNAKE EYES

Deadline reports that Steven Allerick has joined the cast of "Snake Eyes," an upcoming spinoff of "G.I. Joe."

Snake Eyes, while on THE HUNT for the man who murdered his father, travels to Japan and trains with the ancient Arashikage ninja clan.

Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, with Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness and Andrew Koji as Snake Eyes' brother and enemy, the ninja Storm Shadow. Allerick plays Snake Eyes' father.

Allerick is best known for his role on "The Expanse." He's also starred on "Jane the Virgin," "Rosewood," and "Colony."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories