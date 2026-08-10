Steve Rawlins to Release New Album WORD ON THE STREET

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Pianist, composer, and arranger Steve Rawlins is set to release WORD ON THE STREET, a new album featuring ten original or co-written compositions alongside one standard. The project marks a rare turn in the spotlight for Rawlins, whose decades-long career behind the scenes as a composer and arranger for film, television, and major entertainment figures has produced only two prior releases as a leader, 1985's Step Right Up and 2020's Solo Piano.

For more than 50 years, Steve Rawlins has built an extraordinary career as a composer, arranger, pianist, trumpeter, and musical director, creating music for film and television, and for many of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Yet despite his remarkable résumé, his recorded output as a leader has remained surprisingly limited. His 1985 debut Step Right Up was released only on vinyl, and his 2020 release Solo Piano quietly flew under the radar.

With WORD ON THE STREET, Rawlins finally takes center stage. The new album features ten original compositions or co-compositions plus one timeless standard, showcasing the full breadth of his talents as a composer, arranger, instrumentalist, and bandleader.

Born in Mineola, New York, Rawlins began piano lessons at age six and trumpet three years later. While in high school, he studied with John Magruder, baritone saxophonist and arranger for Don Ellis' acclaimed big band. He later attended California State University, Northridge, where a chance discovery led him to study with legendary composer and arranger Sammy Nestico, playing in Nestico's big band twice a week for two years and gaining an invaluable education in composition, orchestration, and big band writing.

After graduation, Rawlins quickly established himself as both a pianist and trumpeter, touring Western Canada with Top 40 and Latin bands. At just 19, he boldly contacted Mort Lindsey, music director for The Merv Griffin Show, about one of his arrangements. Impressed, Lindsey began hiring Rawlins as a freelance arranger before bringing him onto the show full-time as staff arranger and music librarian. Rawlins' career continued to accelerate when Merv Griffin's featured trumpeter, Jack Sheldon, introduced him to Benny Goodman, who commissioned arrangements for his 40th Anniversary Concert at Carnegie Hall. In 1979, John Davidson hired Rawlins to write for his Las Vegas show, leading to his work on The John Davidson Show during its two-year television run.

WORD ON THE STREET features an exceptional lineup of Southern California musicians, including Sal Lozano (alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, flute), Grammy-nominated guitarist Grant Geissman, bassist Ken Wild, electric bassist Hussain Jiffry, and drummer John Ferraro. The project is also something of a family affair, with Rawlins' daughters Marisa Bradfield and Victoria Rawlins, along with his former wife Isela Sotelo, providing vocals on one track, while his son-in-law, Kieron Menzies, served as mixing engineer.

The album opens with 'Moraga Drive,' a swinging straight-ahead jazz tune dedicated to a longtime friend. Its memorable melody provides an ideal launching point for inspired improvisation. Rawlins' lifelong affection for Brazilian music shines throughout the album, particularly on 'Friday Night.' 'When I was working on The Merv Griffin Show, I wrote a lot of samba cues,' Rawlins recalls. 'I've always loved playing that style and writing it. On 'Friday Night,' I thought it would be fun to begin with flute and piano in octaves playing the melody together.'

'It's Cool' captures the sophisticated, late-night atmosphere of Cy Coleman's Playboy After Dark, featuring vocals from Rawlins' daughters and former wife. With its blues-inflected piano, swinging saxophone, and infectious groove, it evokes the stylish jazz-pop sound of the 1960s. 'The Time Is Right' offers a lyrical, cinematic ballad highlighted by Sal Lozano's expressive tenor saxophone and tasteful solos from Rawlins and Geissman. The title track has an especially interesting history. Originally composed for The Merv Griffin Show nearly 50 years ago under the title 'Alternate Roots'—a playful nod to the television phenomenon Roots—Rawlins recently rediscovered the piece, completely reworked it, and gave it new life as the upbeat, danceable 'Word on the Street.'

Rawlins also collaborated with Grant Geissman on 'Tomorrow Is Yesterday.' 'I've been writing and working with Grant for many years,' says Rawlins. 'He played on my first album back in the '80s. After I wrote the opening section, I thought it would be fun to finish the tune together. It has a great groove, and of course it gives Grant plenty of room to shine.'

Brazilian influences return on 'Come with Me to Brazil.' 'I've always loved the music of the '60s, when bossa nova was everywhere,' Rawlins explains. 'This tune just came to me at the piano while I was playing through some chords I liked. When Grant's guitar solo modulates up a half step, it lifts the entire piece.'

Another rediscovered composition from the Merv Griffin years, 'The Knuckleball,' receives a fresh arrangement and features Lozano on alto saxophone. 'Reach Out,' co-written with Isela Sotelo, also has deep personal roots. The pair previously collaborated on the bilingual song, 'Angelito (Angel Baby),' which was released on Motown Latino Records in 1982 and charted on Billboard's Latin charts. Although 'Reach Out' was originally written with lyrics, Rawlins felt the melody stood beautifully on its own as an instrumental.

The upbeat samba 'Now's the Time for Coffee' gives every member of the band an opportunity to stretch out. 'I just loved the melody over those chord changes,' Rawlins says. 'Everyone gets a chance to solo, and we trade fours with the drums. Everything came together naturally.' Rawlins closes the album alone at the piano with Jimmy McHugh's classic 'Let's Get Lost.' Rather than interpreting the standard as a medium-tempo swing tune, he delivers a deeply introspective performance that offers a fresh emotional perspective on a beloved jazz favorite.

For more than five decades, Steve Rawlins has been one of the music industry's most respected behind-the-scenes talents, creating memorable music for television, film, live entertainment, and some of popular music's biggest stars. With WORD ON THE STREET, he finally steps into the spotlight, revealing the artistry that fellow musicians and industry insiders have appreciated for years.

WORD ON THE STREET will be available digitally on selected platforms on August 14, 2026. Physical copies will be available at www.steverawlins.com.

WORD ON THE STREET brings together Southern California musicians including Sal Lozano, Grant Geissman, Ken Wild, Hussain Jiffry, and John Ferraro, with Rawlins' daughters Marisa Bradfield and Victoria Rawlins, along with his former wife Isela Sotelo, contributing vocals on one track. His son-in-law Kieron Menzies served as mixing engineer for the project.

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