Steve Burton and George Newbern Will Appear at Game On Expo

February is in full swing, so we figured it was time to touch base with you about this year's Game On Expo - the largest and most popular gaming event in Arizona.



For the first time, voice actors Steve Burton and George Newbern will appear as special guests at a west coast show! Steve and George will both appear at Game On Expo on August 8 and 9.

Steve Burton voiced the original Cloud Strife in the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy franchises. He's also a regular on television soap GENERAL HOSPITAL - along with recurring roles in THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and Taken.

George Newbern voiced Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy series and Superman in the Injustice franchise. He's also known for film and television roles such as Bryan MacKenzie in Father of the Bride, Charlie in Scandal, and Danny "The Yeti" in Friends.

Watch a preview of the expo here:





