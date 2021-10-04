Sterling K. Brown to Star in WASHINGTON BLACK on Hulu

Hulu has set a straight-to-series order for Washington Black, a new series based on Esi Edugyan's novel.

The nine-episode order will star and be executive produced by Sterling K. Brown. Penned by The Twilight Zone's Selwyn Seyfu, the series has been in development for a series of years.

Washington Black follows the 19th-century adventures of George Washington Black - an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life.

Brown will play Medwin Harris, a larger-than-life traveler character who, after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia, travels the world. The de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritizes the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protégé. Meeting Washington Black sends him down a challenging path of self-discovery. As the barricades around his heart start to fall, Medwin will learn to dream again.

Sterling K. Brown is best known for starring on NBC's "This is Us," for which he won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He stars in "Frozen 2" and "Black Panther," and won an additional Emmy for his role on "American Crime Story."