Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Passes Away at 40

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has passed away at the age of 40.

People has reported that the iconic television personality and dancer passed away to suicide.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was beloved in the entertainment world with his multitude of talents. The memorable contestant, All-Star and judge of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE was a staple on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as its resident dancer, DJ and co-executive producer.

He most recently was seen as the host of the television series "The Real Dirty Dancing" and "Clash of the Cover Bands."

Boss is survived by his wife, fellow dance artist and host, Allison, and their three children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. They resided in Los Angeles.