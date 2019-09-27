Stephen Root Joins FOUR GOOD DAYS

Deadline reports that "Barry" star Stephen Root has joined upcoming drama "Four Good Days," from director Rodrigo Garcia. Glenn Close and Mila Kunis also star. Garcia co-wrote the script with Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow.

The film is about a mother helping her daughter work through four crucial days on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

Root will play Chris, a man worn down by the emotional stress caused by his stepdaughter's addiction and his wife's attempts to save her.

The actor starred in the 1987 Broadway revival of "All My Sons." Recently, he had roles in "Get Out" and "Bombshell." He starred on the hit sitcom "News Radio," and is Emmy-nominated for "Barry."

