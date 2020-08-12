Stelio Savante, Robia Scott, Jessica Koloian, Robert Amaya and Sharonne Lanier Join PULLED FROM DARKNESS

PULLED FROM DARKNES is scheduled to begin filming in the late fall.

Stelio Savante (Running For Grace), Robia Scott (Unplanned), Jessica Koloian (Courageous Love), Robert Amaya (Mom's Night Out), and Sharonne Lanier (The Resident) have joined the cast of writer/director George Johnson's (NATAS LGL Emmy® Award-Winning Director of "Haunted" by THE GUESS WHO) human trafficking thriller Pulled From Darkness. The cast also includes Todd Terry and Mark Lowry.

Executive Produced by Lonnie and Connie Norris, Pulled From Darkness is produced by George and Karen Johnson.

Synopsis: Inspired by the incredible true story of a woman who was abducted in the night, torn from her children, and sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling.

Pulled From Darkness is scheduled to begin filming in the late fall, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines

