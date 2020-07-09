Starsona Focuses On Flexible Ways Stars Can Own A New Income Stream And Their Direct Connection With Fans

As the negative financial impact of COVID-19 continues to impact arts, entertainment, and sports personalities, Starsona provides Stars with their own storefront that makes it safe, easy, and fun for them to monetize their brand. Starsona recently released its v2, which expands the creative personalized ways Stars can interact with their fans, MAKING IT the leading platform in number of experiences, brand enhancement, and revenue potential.

Starsona launched last summer, enabling Stars to have their own storefront which offered personalized shoutouts (messages), Q&As, and announcements (party invite, baby or wedding announcement). Experiences added in this update include 1:1 interactions (chat messages, social media comments and posts), personalized merch, and "Fun Stuff" (Stars create their own personalized content and digital experiences).

"We've amplified the reasons Starsona is superior for Stars to build their brand income," says Peter Karpas, Founder and CEO. "We had three priorities for this v2 release: flexibility, fan data, and fees. Flexibility comes from the range of personalized experiences Stars can offer to earn more money. Fan Data is gold for marketing and audience building, so Stars now get access to their fan information. And even better, we added all of this while lowering our Fees, so Stars make even more money from their Starsona storefront!"

Celebrities, musicians, actors, athletes, influencers, and other personalities who have followers or fans can easily create a Starsona storefront to use as a stand-alone income stream or as part of a broader business plan. Either way, Starsona offers one-on-one support to help both established and up-and-coming Stars meet their goals.

"Starsona was designed to be a long-term part of a Star's success. We also work hard to make sure their experience is safe, easy, and controlled by them," says Matt Martin, Starsona Founder and Head of Operations.

Stars can create their storefront and manage their account via the web or iOS and Android apps. Fans can make their connections with Stars via the website at starsona.com.

