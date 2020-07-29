Stanley Tucci to Star in Alejandro Amenabar's New Series LA FORTUNA

The Six-Part Adventure Thriller Also Stars Spanish Actors Alvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa

AMC Studios and Movistar+, the pay TV division of Spain's Telefonica, in collaboration with MOD Pictures, announced today that Academy Award®-nominee Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones, Big Night, The Devil Wears Prada) has been cast in Alejandro Amenábar's newly titled original limited series "La Fortuna." The six-part adventure thriller also stars Spanish actors Álvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa. The series will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Movistar+ in Spain.

Inspired by the popular Spanish graphic novel "El Tesoro del Cisne Negro" ("The Treasure of the Black Swan") by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral, the six-part limited series stars Stanley Tucci as treasure hunter Frank Wild, Álvaro Mel, who plays inexperienced diplomat Alex Ventura, and Ana Polvorosa, as Alex's colleague in work and adventure, Lucia. Additional casting includes Clarke Peters ("The Wire"), as attorney Jonas Pierce, and T'Nia Miller ("Years & Years"), as attorney Susan McLean. Rounding out the main cast are Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc.

"La Fortuna" is created by Academy Award®-winner Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) and co-written by Amenábar and Alejandro Hernandez. Amenábar is also slated to make his television directorial debut directing all six episodes.

Amenábar commented, "These days shooting a series such as this one is a big challenge that all our team takes on with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility. 'La Fortuna' is fundamentally about optimism and the will to fight. Alex Ventura's journey is also ours. We aim to fully succeed, but above all we hope to offer the audience a good dose of excitement and entertainment next year."

AMC Studios and Movistar+ will produce the series in collaboration with MOD Pictures. Production begins this week on location in Madrid, Cádiz, Zaragoza, Galicia and the Basque Country, and will move to NORTH AMERICA in 2021.

Photo Credit: Gerhard Kassner

