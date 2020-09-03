Standup Comedian Mau Nieto Returns As Host Of EstrellaTV's Fourth Season Of 100 LATINOS DIJERON

The fourth season will premiere on September 7, 2020.

EstrellaTV,a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it will premiere the fourth season of its successful game show "100 Latinos Dijeron"on September 7, 2020.

Mau Nieto, one of Mexico's top standup comedians will reprise his role as host of the Spanish-language version of Fremantle's American classic game show Family Feud. The show has been picked up for a fourth season and will premiere on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 7PM/6PM CT.

Nieto, who is widely known for his 2018 NETFLIX SPECIAL "Living Sober... From the Bar" and his ongoing Youtube series "El Frasco en Vivo," has become a fan favorite on the show. He launched his entertainment career in 2012 doing standup on Mexico City's comedy circuit. His Youtube show commands an average of 500,000 views per episode and on various occasions has surpassed THE ONE million mark.

"Mau has proven to be the perfect host for this show. He is a an incredibly talented improv comedian and working with him and Fremantle has been a great match for us." stated Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP of TV Programming for EstrellaTV. "As we do with all of our productions, we implemented strict safety protocols during the taping of the show and are extremely proud of our efforts and the outcome in this regard."

In 2018, EstrellaTV and Fremantle entered into a multiyear co-production agreement to produce and air "100 Latinos Dijeron" on EstrellaTV. The series premiered for the first time on EstrellaTV in February 2019, and earlier episodes can also be seen on EstrellaTV weekdays at 11AM/10AM CT with internationally renowned television host and motivational speaker Marco Antonio Regil.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You