Stampede Producing Emmy-Award Winner Alberto Mielgo's Next Animated Feature Film

Greg Silverman's Stampede announced today they will produce renowned Spanish animator Alberto Mielgo's full length animated feature film. Mielgo will write and direct the film, which is based on an original concept.

Mielgo most recently wrote and directed "The Witness" episode for "Love, Death+ Robots" on Netflix, which has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. He won a primetime Emmy and Annie Award for his animation work on TRON:UPRISING. He is also well known for largely contributing to the groundbreaking look for SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Stampede has partnered with Vince Gerardis of Startling to produce the film. Gerardis will serve as producer, along with John Morgan.

Said Greg Silverman, "It's a rare thing to come across a filmmaker and world-builder with as much ingenuity and panache as Alberto Mielgo. His sense of humor, character and whimsy - even in the darkest of places - put him in a class all his own. And his technical acumen to pull it off really is something to behold. We're honored that he's chosen Stampede as the home for his next project. Everyone is going to be waiting for this one."

"I'm looking forward to working with Greg and the team at Stampede, as they understand both me and my art. We share the same vision of where we want to take animation with this film," said Mielgo.

Mielgo is represented by CAA. The deal was negotiated by Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar of Stampede and Vince Gerardis.

Stampede is currently in production on PINK SKIES AHEAD, directed by The New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford from her original screenplay.

Stampede is an independent entertainment media company founded by Greg Silverman, the former President of Warner Bros. Pictures. The company's lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube, and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Additional investors include leaders from Silicon Valley, Asia, and the U.S. media space. Stampede is on the forefront of content creation across the divisions of film, television, international and alternative programming.





