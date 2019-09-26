Stacey Abrams, Nipsey Hussle and Lizzo Named Most Influential African Americans

The Root today announced the annual Root 100 and topping the list are Stacey Abrams, Nipsey Hussle, and Lizzo.

Rounding out the top ten are Steven Canals ('Pose'), Oronike Odeleye (activist), Colin Kaepernick, Ilhan Omar, Rodney Robinson (educator), Janet Mock, and Karen Attiah (journalist).

Other notables include LeBron James, Serena Williams, Beyonce, Janelle Monae, Steph Curry, Donald Glover, Lena Waithe, Ayanna Pressley, Cardi B, Megan Markle, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

The Root 100 is The Root's annual list of the most influential African Americans, ages 25 to 45. It's the outlet's way of honoring the innovators, the leaders, the public figures and GAME CHANGERS whose work from the past year is breaking down barriers and paving the way for the next generation. The categories include entertainment, media, politics, sports, community, business, STEM, and arts.

Photo credit: The Root's Twitter page





