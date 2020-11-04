SportsGrid Network Launches on VIZIO SmartCast TVs

SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network for sports wagering.

SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to the sports wagering audience, will launch today on the VIZIO SmartCast™ 24-hour streaming TV platform, adding to VIZIO's extensive channel line-up offering more news, entertainment, lifestyle, DIY, sports, comedy, and music to millions of viewers across America as they seek access to information and more content. VIZIO, Inc. is the #1 American-based TV brand and #1 sound bar brand in America.

The SportsGrid Network's exclusive live and original program schedule features a team of on-air personalities, expert hosts, and guest analysts. The Network streams live from the state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsGrid's real-time reporting includes the daily odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College sports, Golf, Tennis and Soccer.

The all original SportsGrid line-up is anchored by the weekday primetime program "In Game Live". Every night, SportsGrid's flagship program defines the sports wagering genre with the live coverage and analysis of in-play breaking news, point spreads, odds, and the line movement across all major sports. "In-Game Live" focuses on the popularity and emergence of in-play wagering identifying game-specific odds and lines opportunities. The network's insightful expert commentary combined with the new exclusive real-time graphical overlay called "The EDGE" alerts the sports wagering audience with time sensitive actionable opportunities throughout the evening. There may only be a matter of a few seconds to take advantage of the point spreads, moneylines, and odds with real time in-play wagers.

The network's pre-game programs feature "Ferrall Coast to Coast" (M-F 4-6 PM ET) hosted by the legendary Scott Ferrall followed by "Game Time Decisions" (M-F 7-8 PM ET) with Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart. "Ferrall Coast to Coast" previews the upcoming primetime schedule of live games and special events going over the lines, totals, and props, providing the audience with the "edge". "Game Time Decisions" reviews last-minute breaking news, real-time data and intelligence, with expert commentary and analysis.

"We are extremely pleased to provide the millions of VIZIO SmartCast TV users access to the SportsGrid Network's programming. SportsGrid delivers exciting and compelling content that will entertain and inform our viewers 24/7. We value our relationship with VIZIO and look forward to engaging the massive sports audience with our comprehensive live sports wagering coverage." said Lou Maione, Founder and President of SportsGrid.

VIZIO's SmartCast experience is faster and more responsive, with more free channels and popular apps built- in, and wireless streaming features for the ultimate smart home experience. With over 200 free channels, VIZIO SmartCast lets you enjoy news, sports, TV shows and more. No fees, logins or subscriptions required to enjoy the entertainment experience.

