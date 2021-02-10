Spike Lee Executive-Produced Civil Rights Movie SON OF THE SOUTH Launches New Actor, Will River Mossek

Will's desire to act was going to see his grandfather, Bernard Pomerance 's play, "The Elephant Man" at Williamstown, when he was ten years old. He was cast in his first professional role of "Dill" in The Mirror production of "To Kill A Mockingbird" when he was eleven years old. That performance gained William many accolades including one from Globe winner Brian Cox who said, "William has the biggest theatrical imagination I have ever seen."

When he decided to audition for Barry Alexander Brown's "Son of The South." where he became acquainted with the Alabama accent. Academy Nominated Barry Alexander Brown told his Casting Director that he was not looking to cast anyone outside of Alabama for that role. However after seeing Will's audition he said, "He's really good. We are going to have to use him."

When asked how Will felt when he first walked on set and watched Lucas Till working ,Will said, "It was a very informative experience. It was wonderful. I got to watch him work and to see who he was in real life and learned more about acting in general."

When asked what it was like to shoot his first scene Mossek said, "I was a little shy and worried how I would do. - so I decided to use that. I used it in the scene. So I looked guilty and scared."

When asked what advice he had for new actors he said,, "Learn the lines so you can be yourself as the character" and "Tell yourself you are the character. Use real emotions."

"Son of The South" was released on February 5th, 2021 in theaters around America. Will Mossek is repped by Jenevieve Brewer at Stewart Talent and Crystala Pureflare.