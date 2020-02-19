Spectrum Originals to Premiere Southern Gothic Mystery Series PARADISE LOST

Spectrum Originals, in partnership with Paramount Network, head South with a new gothic mystery series PARADISE LOST, led by Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan. The 10-episode series, from Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, will drop Monday, April 13 ad-free exclusively on Spectrum's On Demand platform.

Set in small town Mississippi, this southern gothic mystery follows prodigal son, Yates Forsythe (Josh Hartnett), as he returns to his hometown with his wife, Frances (Bridget Regan) - a woman very new to this very old community. As explosive secrets become unearthed, Yates' loyalties are tested as he struggles to choose between his past and his future.

Additional cast includes Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Nick Nolte (Gracepoint, Graves), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler (Gifted), Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) and Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm).

Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil) serves as creator as well as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter). John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) directs the pilot episode. Hancock, David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone will also executive produce.





