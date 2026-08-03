SoundExchange's ROYALTEAS Series to Return With Shawn Stockman of BOYZ II MEN

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SoundExchange has announced the return of its RoyalTeas series, with Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men set to serve as host for the upcoming installment.

The second season of the Webby Award recognized series premiered earlier this summer with Stockman in conversation with six-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid, followed by episodes featuring Tori Kelly and Leslie Grace. The balance of this season boasts in depth conversations with Chance the Rapper, AJ McLean, Margaret Cho, David Archuleta, and Jane Handcock.

Launched in 2025, RoyalTeas brings generational artists together to unpack the business behind their art, the realities of royalties, and how they navigate their careers. The first season was hosted by Annabelle Klein and featured dynamic guests including Leslie Odom, Jr., Mýa, Noah Cyrus, Shawn Stockman, Ravyn Lenae, Scott Hoying (Pentatonix), Trevor Jackson, and Inji. The series generated more than 10 million views across all platforms, with 1.8 million views on YouTube.

'SoundExchange, through RoyalTeas, has created a unique space for artists to have critical conversations around the business side of music that are rarely discussed,' said Stockman. 'I was first introduced to this series as a guest and am honored to take a turn as host for the second season. Through these conversations, we work to shed light on how some of today's biggest stars have navigated their careers so newer artists can better understand the complexities of our business.'

RoyalTeas is produced by SoundExchange as part of its broader mission to make it easier for creators to get paid. To date, SoundExchange has distributed more than $13 billion in cumulative digital royalty distributions to more than 850,000 artists and rights owners since its founding in 2003. With international royalty service coverage of 93% of the available global neighboring rights market, SoundExchange also collects worldwide royalties for nearly 600,000 creators.

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