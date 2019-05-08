SoulPancake Teams Up with Rainn Wilson, Rachel Bloom for Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

SoulPancake, the Participant Media (Spotlight, The Help) owned media and entertainment company originally founded by Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg), today announced the launch of "The Beautiful Mind" campaign, a multi-platform programming initiative, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The month-long campaign will feature a mix of original video and social content, celebrity talent integrations and live events, anchored by It's Not That Funny, a documentary produced in partnership with Funny or Die.

Starring Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Wayne Brady, Rachel Bloom, Anna Akana, and more, It's Not that Funny presents honest conversations from today's biggest comedians about comedy, mental health, and the cost of bringing others joy. The film is directed by Mike Bernstein, and premieres May 30th on the SoulPancake Youtube channel and on Funny Or Die.

The campaign will also feature a special invite-only event, "Four Conversations About One Thing." Hosted by comedian Ron Funches, the conversation series brings leaders in television, film, music, and media together with wellness experts for casual discussions around mental health as it relates to work, parenting, masculinity, and media. Special guests include Amanda Seales and Chris Wood.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience a mental health condition during their life. Anxiety, depression, and loneliness are at an all-time high. SoulPancake is looking to create meaningful conversations through programming such as It's Not that Funny to connect audiences worldwide.

"For the past ten years, SoulPancake has made it its mission to deliver inspiring content that explores the human experience, evokes emotions and helps audiences feel connected through compassion, curiosity, and joy," said Shabnam Mogharabi, GM of SoulPancake. "'The Beautiful Mind' campaign allows us to have an honest and productive dialogue for audiences through programming that will help end the stigma around mental health. Our collaboration with Funny Or Die specifically allows us to develop compelling content that will resonate with both our audience and theirs, and more importantly, bring greater attention to these issues."

"The Beautiful Mind" month-long campaign kicked-off May 2nd and in addition to the premiere of It's Not That Funny will include the following programming initiatives:

ORIGINAL VIDEO CONTENT:

Soul Stories (Digital Series)

We all have ups and downs in the state of our mental health, and yet conversations around topics like self-care, therapy, and depression still feel so taboo. The intention of this show is to use casual conversation as a window into people?s hearts, diving deep into the ways we can all relate regarding mental health. The man-on-the-street conversations with participants will be relaxed, free-flowing, and natural, never feeling too heavy or dark and balanced with lighthearted stories and moments of hope... like spending time with good friends.

EVENTS:

Four Conversations About One Thing (Live Event)

Stigma can only exist in the dark, be a part of the conversation that shines a light. This one-day event is a conversation series which brings leaders in television, film, music, and media together with wellness experts for casual discussions around mental health as it relates to work, parenting, masculinity, and media. Special guests include comedians Ron Funches and Amanda Seales, actor + IDONTMIND co-founder Chris Wood, and more. // May 29, 2019 at the Hammer Museum (by invitation-only)

The event is presented in partnership with WHY WE RISE-a partnership between the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Well Being Trust. (http://whywerise.la).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVATIONS:

The Takeover (Instagram Series)

Launching on SoulPancake's Instagram this Story activation will feature weekly takeovers by Youtube therapists and mental health focused social-media influencers who will share their stories, perspectives, and expertise on how to live a better life.

The Mondays... (Weekly Newsletter)

SoulPancake will produce a special weekly email newsletter dedicated to mental health life hacks. Each week, for the four weeks of May, one of our experts will tackle an issue of mental health and wellness, providing tangible tips and tricks to get through it. Sign up at soulpancake.com

SoulPancake creates innovative, premium content that explores the human experience through life's big questions and showcases the best in storytelling. Over the past 10 years, SoulPancake has continued to cultivate and grow its audience through its creative and inspiring content, resulting in over 700 million views across its digital platforms.





Related Articles View More TV Stories