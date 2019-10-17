Sophia Lorens Returns to Stage with New Tour

Movie icon Sophia Loren will star in her second US tour, onstage and in person, in AN EVENING WITH SOPHIA LOREN. Miss Loren has graciously accepted this opportunity to return for the public to celebrate her illustrious and Oscar winning career and have the chance to meet her in person. A celebrity interviewer will accompany Ms Loren and uncover her amazing movie triumphs as well as her fabulous personal story. And the audience will have a chance to ask Ms Loren questions that are all about Sophia! And Limited VIP Meet and Greet ticket packages are available for the public to personally greet Ms Loren. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to spend an unforgettable evening with a true Icon of the Silver Screen, the beautiful and unforgettable Sophia Loren.

Ma. Loren began her film career in 1951 winning the Best Actress Academy Award in 1961 and an Academy Honorary Award in 1991. She starred in her first Hollywood film in 1957, The Pride and the Passion, co-starring Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra.

In 1960, Sophia Loren turned in the most acclaimed performance of her career in the film Two Women winning her the 1961 Academy Award for Best Lead Actress. She was the first actress ever to win the award for a non- English-language film.

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow Marriage, Italian Style Throughout the 1960s, Sophia Loren continued to star in films, cementing her status as one of the great international movie stars of her generation. Her most notable 1960s performances include (1963), which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, (1964), for which she earned another Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and (1967), co-starring Marlon Brando.

She continues to act and appear frequently in public as one of the film industry's greatest living legends. Some of her more popular and acclaimed later films include Porter, A Countess from Hong Kong, Grumpier Old Men, and Nine. Currently has a new film coming out "The Life Ahead" directed by her son Edoardo Ponti.

Entire tour is produced by The Stander Group Inc., Los Angeles, CA.

Tour dates and venues:

Nov 12 Rhode Island Convention Center Providence, RI.

Nov 18 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield , CT.

Nov 20-21 Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center Baltimore, MD.

Nov 24 California Center for the Arts Escondido, CA.





Related Articles View More TV Stories