Sofia Vergara to Star in New GRISELDA Limited Series on Netflix

Netflix TODAY announced the new limited drama series, Griselda, executive produced by and starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role.

The project is the latest from Writer/Executive Producer Eric Newman under his overall deal with Netflix. Ingrid Escajeda is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer. Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard also Executive Produce.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," Vergara stated.

"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences," said Eric Newman.

Vergara and Executive Producer, Luis Balaguer, had been developing the project for eight years at Latin World Entertainment before bringing it to Netflix. The series is a standalone limited drama, it is not a spinoff and has no association or crossover to the Narcos franchise.

Vergara is joined by fellow Colombian native Andrés Baiz who will direct all episodes of the limited drama and also serves as Executive Producer.

Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the "Black Widow".

Sofia Vergara is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG-nominated actress who is best known for playing 'Gloria Delgado-Pritchett' in the five-time Emmy Award-winning comedy, MODERN FAMILY. She recently wrapped her second season as a judge on NBC's hit summer series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT. She was seen on Broadway as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago.

Vergara's film credits include BOTTOM OF THE 9th opposite Joe Manganiello, NEW YEAR'S EVE, FOUR BROTHERS, CHEF, BIG TROUBLE and HOT PURSUIT, on which Vergara also served as a producer. In addition to her acting career, Vergara is well-known as a successful entrepreneur and global businesswoman who has cultivated a strong lifestyle brand with a diverse portfolio of products including haircare, furniture collections, eyewear and a bestselling apparel line for Walmart.