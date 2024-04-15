Slapstick Comedy HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS Arrives on Streaming Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hundreds of Beavers has made their streaming launch TODAY April 15.

The film, which emerged as one of the festival circuit's most unexpected gems of recent years, is coming to VOD and Fandor as a national tour continues. Hundreds of Beavers will be available for rental and purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV across the United States and Canadathrough FilmHub starting April 15, 2024. Other major TVOD platforms will follow. The frostbitten epic comedy will be available as an SVOD exclusive on Fandor beginning April 19.

The spring streaming release puts a cap on an exciting winter for Hundreds of Beavers, which took on a self-distributed theatrical release across the United States and Canada shortly after the new year and continuing through the digital debut.

Producer Kurt Ravenwood commented on the release saying, "We're very excited to be working with FilmHub for our premium rentals and purchases, because with FilmHub, indie filmmakers get 80% of the rental and purchase dollar: more money directly to the artists. We see this as a viable model for self-distribution of indie films."

Reuniting the team that brought Lake Michigan Monster to audiences in 2019, Hundreds of Beavers stars Ryland Brickson Cole Tews as the intrepid hero of this frostbitten inventive epic, co-written by Tews and Mike Cheslik making his feature directorial debut.

Hundreds of Beavers made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2022 and has gone on to critical and audience acclaim as a return to physical comedy and a real life 8-bit video game, recently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Hundreds of Beavers has earned critical acclaim at festivals around the globe, including Fantaspoa, the Fantasia International Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival, the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, Popcorn Frights, the Sydney Underground Film Festival and FilmQuest.

The filmmakers have taken home a number of awards including Best Narrative Feature at the Kansas City Film Festival International, the Oxford Film Festival, the Capital City Film Festival, and the Wyoming International Film Festival. Cheslik took home Best Director at Wyoming and the Phoenix Film Festival, as well as Best Comedy Feature at Midwest Weirdfest. At Mexico City's Morbido Film Festival, Hundreds of Beavers won the coveted Bronze Skull Award. Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival awarded the film the Bronze Audience Award for Best International Feature.

Click HERE to watch the film on Apple TV.

Watch the trailer below!