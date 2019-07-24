Sketch Comedy Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Debuts 8/2, Exclusively On HBO

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, debuting FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including creator Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson. Thede executive produces, writes and stars and Issa Rae (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Insecure") executive produces.

Laugh-out-loud funny and not afraid to be controversial, A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW touches on such culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships. Each episode consists of five to six sketches, showcasing the comedic talents of Robin, Quinta, Ashley and Gabrielle portraying an array of dynamic and varied characters, as well as hyper versions of themselves in interstitials featuring four friends stuck in a house during an end-of-the-world event. Unprecedented in sketch comedy TV history, the show is created by, written by, directed by and starring an array of black women.

Upcoming Episodes:

Season 1, episode 1: "Angela Bassett Is the Baddest B***h"

Debut date: FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Two women seek an escape from an ominous fog. 1960s soul group Claude and The Boppers perform their hit song "Ice Cream Shop." A world-renowned author and "philosophizer" promotes her latest masterclass. Maya's confession in a support group gets a less-than-supportive response. Trinity, the Invisible Spy, meets a formidable adversary. Drea confronts a mysterious woman stealing her dance moves at a club. Fun and games lead to tension, as Robin, Ashley, Quinta and Gabrielle are stuck in a house after an end-of-the-world event.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.

Season 1, episode 2: "Your Boss Knows You Don't Have Eyebrows"

Debut date: FRIDAY, AUG. 9 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A perpetually-late-to-work Shayla decides to forgo her morning makeup routine, to her coworker Toni's dismay. Trinity the Invisible Spy hunts down The Recluse, an elusive villain with a surprising identity. An array of average, awkward contestants perform before a panel of judges at the Basic Ball. Security guard Fatimah helps an office worker investigate who stole her missing mug. Robin, Quinta and Gabrielle uncover a shocking truth about Ashley's nighttime ritual.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.

Season 1, episode 3: "3rd & Bonaparte Is Always in the Shade"

Debut date: FRIDAY, AUG. 16 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Asia is shocked by a very public, very unexpected marriage proposal from her new boyfriend Dewayne. New recruits talk about their goals and expectations at a gang orientation. A church service devolves when congregants take to the mic with self-centered motivations. Dr. Haddassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman turns a toast at her sister's wedding into a teachable moment. Gabrielle, Ashley, Quinta and Robin bond while discussing their ideal men and some of their worst dates.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.

Season 1, episode 4: "Where Are My Background Singers?"

Debut date: FRIDAY, AUG. 23 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A divorce party spirals out of control following Eboni's bad mushroom trip. The tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, Rome & Julissa. A 1930s groupie, Feather Atwood, sets her sights on Negro League baseball player Satchel Paige. A frustrated airline passenger seeks a like-minded customer service representative. Denise tries to prevent yet another breakup and its typical, unusual side effect. "Taskmaster," "Insecurity" and "Turnt" help Krystal navigate a possible cat-calling situation. Quinta, Gabrielle, Robin and Ashley lay down odd rules while playing cards to pass the time.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.

Season 1, episode 5: "Why Are Her Pies Wet, Lord?"

Debut date: FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Four friends on a camping trip unknowingly disprove a stereotype. A pastor tries to take back control of his church potluck. A flight attendant struggles to get compliance from newlyweds Chris and Lachel in the exit row. Elementary school students notice a change in their teacher Ms. Miller. Jackie receives a less-than-warm welcome when she returns to her hometown high school. Robin, Quinta, Ashley and Gabrielle discuss their weird turn-ons and stage an intervention.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.

Season 1, episode 6: "Born at Night, But Not Last Night" (season finale)

Debut date: FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Two friends come to regret their decision to visit a new black-owned restaurant. A mother and daughter go toe-to-toe in the latest episode of "Get the Belt." "Taskmaster," "Turnt" and "Insecurity" help Krystal through a surprise hot-air balloon ride. Carl and Lori's "special guest" has very specific boundaries. A judge, bailiff, court reporter and attorneys celebrate their first ever all-black lady courtroom. Tensions rise between Ashley, Gabrielle, Quinta and Robin as the reality of their situation sinks in.

Written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Brittani Nichols, Amber Ruffin, Rae Sanni and Holly Walker; directed by Dime Davis.



Creator/executive producer/writer/star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for Issa Rae Productions; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media; head writer/co-executive producer: Lauren Ashley Smith; producers, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions; producer, John Skidmore for JAX Media.





