Sidra Bell Dance New York to Mark 25 Years With Special Events

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Sidra Bell Dance New York, founded in Harlem in December 2001, is marking its 25th anniversary this season with a series of performances and events, including new work and a gala honoring choreographer Sidra Bell at The Joyce Theater.

The company describes the milestone as a moment to reflect on 25 years of creating work, shaping generations of dancers, and building a home for artists, while also looking ahead to what comes next.

First Look

New material commissioned by the John Cage Trust will be presented at Martha Graham Dance Center, 1501 Broadway, 11th Floor, NYC, on Tuesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketleap.

Quarter Turn

A program celebrating 25 years of Sidra Bell Dance New York will feature new work commissioned by the John Cage Trust with live music, presented by Kaatsbaan Cultural Park at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY, on Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Afterimage: Champagne Toast to 25 Years

This event is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Special Events

Sidra Bell will be honored by Andrea Miller and GALLIM alongside Camille A. Brown as part of DEFINING VOICES IN DANCE. The gala will be held at The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Avenue, NYC, on Wednesday, November 11 at 7 p.m., with a post-gala reception at PHD Rooftop Lounge, Dream Downtown. Tickets are available through OneCause.

Sidra Bell will also speak at Dance ICONS, an online offering serving as guest speaker for International Choreographers Organization and Networking Services, on Friday, November 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information is available at Dance ICONS.

Bell will teach a master class as part of the Black Voices in Dance series at Steps NYC, 2121 Broadway, NYC, on Thursday, October 15 from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. More information is available at Steps NYC.

Bell will also take part in the Whirlwind Dance Winter Intensive in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, December 12. More information is available at Whirlwind Dance Company.

Fall Commissions

Sidra Bell Dance New York will undertake a residency at North Carolina State University in September 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring live music by the Raleigh Civic Orchestra with music by composer Peter Askim.

The company will also hold residencies at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, in October 2026; at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, in October 2026; and at UC Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2026.

SBDNY's Winter | Module27

Celebrating its 11th year, MODULE is the company's research laboratory where artists deepen their practice and sharpen their creative voice through a week of rigorous exploration with Sidra Bell and the company. The program will run December 28, 2026 through January 2, 2027 in New York City. Applications open October 5, with a deadline of Friday, November 6, 2026. More information is available at sidrabelldanceny.org/module.

The season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, the John Cage Trust, the Danse Mirage Foundation, and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

Photo Credit: Chris Facey, Umi Akiyoshi Photography



Photo Credit: Chris Facey, Umi Akiyoshi Photography

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