Showtime to Premiere GARY OWEN: #DOINWHATIDO

Gary Owen returns to the stage for his fourth Showtime comedy special GARY OWEN: #DOINWHATIDO, premiering Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. In the hour-long special filmed at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio, Owen bursts with energy as he recounts stories, including his early days as a wrestler and as a military recruit, his 20-year friendship with Kevin Hart, his reaction to his daughter dating and one of the greatest things he has ever heard at a football game. Whether he is sharing an irreverent anecdote or confronting a number of polemic issues including race and recent high-profile scandals, Owen reminds us that in an age of social media, no one is safe from oversharing.



Watch and a trailer from GARY OWEN: #DOINWHATIDO below!

Owen has been entertaining audiences for decades with his comedy, performing to sold-out crowds in all of the major comedy clubs and theatres across the country. He has had massive success as a comic actor on the big screen, starring in the popular franchise Think Like a Man and the follow-up Think Like a Man Too, as well as Ride Along, Little Man, Daddy Day Care and Meet The Blacks. In 2016, Owen starred in the docuseries The Gary Owen Show, which chronicled his dynamic and interracial family life with his wife and children in small-town Ohio. His other small-screen credits include co-hosting the sketch series Upload with Shaquille O'Neal, a recurring role in the comedy series Tyler Perry's House of Payne, hosting the comedy specialShaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live from Orlando, Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment and two appearances on the multicultural comedy showcase ComicView. Owen's previous SHOWTIME SPECIALS include I GOT MY ASSOCIATES, I AGREE WITH MYSELF and TRUE STORY.

GARY OWEN: #DOINWHATIDO is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (KEVIN SMITH: SILENT BUT DEADLY, The Toys That Made Us). Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson serve as executive producers for Comedy Dynamics along with Owen and Lisa Strode.





