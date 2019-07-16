Showtime Receives 18 Emmy Nominations

Today, SHOWTIME was recognized with 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations by the Television Academy, including the network's second consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Limited Series category for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA. The network was also honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for WHO IS AMERICA? and four actor nods for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA's Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano and BLACK MONDAY's Don Cheadle.

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA received an impressive 12 Emmy nominations, including top honors for Outstanding Limited Series. Series star Patricia Arquette was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Tilly Mitchell. Arquette has been on a winning streak for her work on the series, honored with a Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award for the role. She now has four career Emmy nominations, including her additional supporting nod today for The Act. Benicio Del Toro received his first ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Richard Matt. Paul Dano was also honored with his first Emmy nom in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category for the role of David Sweat. And director and executive producer Ben Stiller was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. This is Stiller's first nomination for directing, and his fourth Emmy nom overall. The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - both for first timers Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, and a first for Jerry Stahl. ESCAPE ATDANNEMORA received five craft nominations for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More); Movie Or Special; Outstanding Contemporary Costumes; Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role. All episodes ofESCAPE AT DANNEMORA are currently available on SHOWTIME streaming and on demand.

The groundbreaking satirical series WHO IS AMERICA? was honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The series was created and executive produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, who also received an Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. These are his sixth and seventh overall Emmy nominations. The series also received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. All episodes of WHO IS AMERICA? are currently streaming on SHOWTIME.

Freshman comedy BLACK MONDAY received an Emmy nomination for series star Don Cheadle for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. This is Cheadle's fifth Emmy nomination for his work on SHOWTIME series, and seventh Emmy nom overall. BLACK MONDAY was picked up for a second season and will go into production later this year.

RAY DONOVAN was honored for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour). RAY DONOVAN is currently in production on a seventh season in New York.

SHOWTIME also received an Emmy nomination for WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. All episodes of WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN are currently streaming on SHOWTIME.

Full list of SHOWTIME nominees:

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA - 12 NOMINATIONS:

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Paul Dano as David Sweat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Ben Stiller, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6

Brett Johnson, Written by

Michael Tolkin, Written by

Jerry Stahl, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 7

Brett Johnson, Written by

Michael Tolkin, Written by

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Mark Ricker, Production Designer

James Truesdale, Art Director

Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6

David Robinson, Costume Designer

Ann Bryant, Assistant Costume Designer

Barbara Hause, Costume Supervisor

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 5 (Original Dramatic Score)

Edward Shearmur, Music by

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6

Steven Kirshoff, Special Effects Supervisor

Joe Heffernan, Special Effects Coordinator

John Bair, Visual Effects Supervisor

Djuna Wahlrab, Visual Effects Supervisor

Matthew Griffin, Visual Effects Producer

Shannen Walsh, Visual Effects Coordinator

Joseph Brigati, Lead Compositor

Vance Miller, CG Supervisor

Min Hwa Jung, Senior Compositor

WHO IS AMERICA? - 3 NOMINATIONS:

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

WHO IS AMERICA?

Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102

Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by

Nathan Fielder, Directed by

Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by

Dan Mazer, Directed by

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102

Drew Kordik, Editor

Eric Notarnicola, Editor

Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor

Matt Davis, Additional Editor

Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor

BLACK MONDAY

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

BLACK MONDAY

Don Cheadle as Maurice "Mo" Monroe

RAY DONOVAN

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

RAY DONOVAN • Staten Island: Part 1

Robert McLachlan, ASC, Director of Photography

WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN Episode 1 • Showtime • A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content

Paul Greenhouse, Written by

Sacha Jenkins, Written by

Peter J. Scalettar, Written by

Today, SHOWTIME was recognized with 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations by the Television Academy, including the network's second consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Limited Series category for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA. The network was also honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for WHO IS AMERICA? and four actor nods for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA's Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano and BLACK MONDAY's Don Cheadle. ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA received an impressive 12 Emmy nominations, including top honors for Outstanding Limited Series. Series star Patricia Arquette was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Tilly Mitchell. Arquette has been on a winning streak for her work on the series, honored with a Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award for the role. She now has four career Emmy nominations, including her additional supporting nod today for The Act. Benicio Del Toro received his first ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Richard Matt. Paul Dano was also honored with his first Emmy nom in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category for the role of David Sweat. And director and executive producer Ben Stiller was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. This is Stiller's first nomination for directing, and his fourth Emmy nom overall. The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - both for first timers Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, and a first for Jerry Stahl. ESCAPE ATDANNEMORA received five craft nominations for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More); Movie Or Special; Outstanding Contemporary Costumes; Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role. All episodes ofESCAPE AT DANNEMORA are currently available on SHOWTIME streaming and on demand. The groundbreaking satirical series WHO IS AMERICA? was honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The series was created and executive produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, who also received an Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. These are his sixth and seventh overall Emmy nominations. The series also received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. All episodes of WHO IS AMERICA? are currently streaming on SHOWTIME. Freshman comedy BLACK MONDAY received an Emmy nomination for series star Don Cheadle for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. This is Cheadle's fifth Emmy nomination for his work on SHOWTIME series, and seventh Emmy nom overall. BLACK MONDAY was picked up for a second season and will go into production later this year. RAY DONOVAN was honored for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour). RAY DONOVAN is currently in production on a seventh season in New York. SHOWTIME also received an Emmy nomination for WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. All episodes of WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN are currently streaming on SHOWTIME. Full list of SHOWTIME nominees: ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA - 12 NOMINATIONS: OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE Patricia Arquette as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE Paul Dano as David Sweat OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL Ben Stiller, Directed by OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6 Brett Johnson, Written by Michael Tolkin, Written by Jerry Stahl, Written by OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 7 Brett Johnson, Written by Michael Tolkin, Written by OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE) Mark Ricker, Production Designer James Truesdale, Art Director Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6 David Robinson, Costume Designer Ann Bryant, Assistant Costume Designer Barbara Hause, Costume Supervisor OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 5 (Original Dramatic Score) Edward Shearmur, Music by OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6 Steven Kirshoff, Special Effects Supervisor Joe Heffernan, Special Effects Coordinator John Bair, Visual Effects Supervisor Djuna Wahlrab, Visual Effects Supervisor Matthew Griffin, Visual Effects Producer Shannen Walsh, Visual Effects Coordinator Joseph Brigati, Lead Compositor Vance Miller, CG Supervisor Min Hwa Jung, Senior Compositor WHO IS AMERICA? - 3 NOMINATIONS: OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES WHO IS AMERICA? Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102 Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by Nathan Fielder, Directed by Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by Dan Mazer, Directed by OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102 Drew Kordik, Editor Eric Notarnicola, Editor Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor Matt Davis, Additional Editor Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor BLACK MONDAY OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES BLACK MONDAY Don Cheadle as Maurice "Mo" Monroe RAY DONOVAN OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR) RAY DONOVAN • Staten Island: Part 1 Robert McLachlan, ASC, Director of Photography WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN Episode 1 • Showtime • A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content Paul Greenhouse, Written by Sacha Jenkins, Written by Peter J. Scalettar, Written by Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com . SNI also manages Pop TV, a CBS network, and owns and operates Smithsonian Networks™, which offers Smithsonian Channel™ and Smithsonian Channel Plus™. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com . SNI also manages Pop TV, a CBS network, and owns and operates Smithsonian Networks™, which offers Smithsonian Channel™ and Smithsonian Channel Plus™. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You