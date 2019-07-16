Showtime Receives 18 Emmy Nominations
Today, SHOWTIME was recognized with 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations by the Television Academy, including the network's second consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Limited Series category for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA. The network was also honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for WHO IS AMERICA? and four actor nods for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA's Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano and BLACK MONDAY's Don Cheadle.
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA received an impressive 12 Emmy nominations, including top honors for Outstanding Limited Series. Series star Patricia Arquette was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Tilly Mitchell. Arquette has been on a winning streak for her work on the series, honored with a Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award for the role. She now has four career Emmy nominations, including her additional supporting nod today for The Act. Benicio Del Toro received his first ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Richard Matt. Paul Dano was also honored with his first Emmy nom in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category for the role of David Sweat. And director and executive producer Ben Stiller was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. This is Stiller's first nomination for directing, and his fourth Emmy nom overall. The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - both for first timers Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, and a first for Jerry Stahl. ESCAPE ATDANNEMORA received five craft nominations for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More); Movie Or Special; Outstanding Contemporary Costumes; Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role. All episodes ofESCAPE AT DANNEMORA are currently available on SHOWTIME streaming and on demand.
The groundbreaking satirical series WHO IS AMERICA? was honored for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The series was created and executive produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, who also received an Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. These are his sixth and seventh overall Emmy nominations. The series also received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. All episodes of WHO IS AMERICA? are currently streaming on SHOWTIME.
Freshman comedy BLACK MONDAY received an Emmy nomination for series star Don Cheadle for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. This is Cheadle's fifth Emmy nomination for his work on SHOWTIME series, and seventh Emmy nom overall. BLACK MONDAY was picked up for a second season and will go into production later this year.
RAY DONOVAN was honored for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour). RAY DONOVAN is currently in production on a seventh season in New York.
SHOWTIME also received an Emmy nomination for WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. All episodes of WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN are currently streaming on SHOWTIME.
Full list of SHOWTIME nominees:
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA - 12 NOMINATIONS:
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Patricia Arquette as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Paul Dano as David Sweat
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Ben Stiller, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by
Jerry Stahl, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 7
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Mark Ricker, Production Designer
James Truesdale, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6
David Robinson, Costume Designer
Ann Bryant, Assistant Costume Designer
Barbara Hause, Costume Supervisor
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 5 (Original Dramatic Score)
Edward Shearmur, Music by
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA • Episode 6
Steven Kirshoff, Special Effects Supervisor
Joe Heffernan, Special Effects Coordinator
John Bair, Visual Effects Supervisor
Djuna Wahlrab, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matthew Griffin, Visual Effects Producer
Shannen Walsh, Visual Effects Coordinator
Joseph Brigati, Lead Compositor
Vance Miller, CG Supervisor
Min Hwa Jung, Senior Compositor
WHO IS AMERICA? - 3 NOMINATIONS:
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
WHO IS AMERICA?
Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102
Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by
Nathan Fielder, Directed by
Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by
Dan Mazer, Directed by
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
WHO IS AMERICA? • Episode 102
Drew Kordik, Editor
Eric Notarnicola, Editor
Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
Matt Davis, Additional Editor
Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor
BLACK MONDAY
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
BLACK MONDAY
Don Cheadle as Maurice "Mo" Monroe
RAY DONOVAN
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
RAY DONOVAN • Staten Island: Part 1
Robert McLachlan, ASC, Director of Photography
WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN Episode 1 • Showtime • A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content
Paul Greenhouse, Written by
Sacha Jenkins, Written by
Peter J. Scalettar, Written by
