Showtime Offers BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER Documentary Free for Non-Subscribers

SHOWTIME and Mauro Ranallo announced at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) National Convention in Seattle that BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER, a raw and revealing documentary chronicling the prolific combat-sports broadcaster Ranallo and his lifelong battle with mental illness, is now available for free to non-subscribers. The full documentary, which originally premiered on Showtime during Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2018, is available via YouTube , SHO.com and across select TV and streaming providers' websites, apps and free On Demand channels through Saturday, August 31.

Ranallo was in Seattle attending the convention, an assembly of some 2,000 people representing the nation's largest gathering of mental health advocates to share, learn and network around important mental health issues. Following a screening of the film, NAMI's National Board of Directors honored Ranallo with the 2019 Lionel Aldridge Award. This award, named for the former NFL player, recognizes an individual living with a mental illness who exhibits courage, leadership and service in his or her work to promote recovery and ensure that all people living with mental illness live full lives in their communities.

"I am thankful for the great work NAMI is doing and I am grateful for this award. But I am no hero," said Ranallo upon receiving the award. "Advocacy is what keeps me going. That's why I am so happy that this film is now available to everyone around the world. The minute I stop talking about mental illness, I will die."

The film explores Ranallo's career, including his work on the two biggest Pay-Per-View events in television's history, and his RELENTLESS PURSUIT of a childhood dream despite seemingly insurmountable odds. Through this deeply personal and unflinching portrait, Ranallo, who struggles with Bipolar Affective Disorder, hopes to inspire others to persevere in pursuing their dreams despite the challenges of a mental health condition.

BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER is produced by Brian Dailey, the network's Senior Vice President, Sports Digital Content and Strategy, and MALKA MEDIA GROUP. Directed by first-time filmmaker Haris Usanovic, the film is executive produced by Stephen Espinoza, President Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. and Showtime Sports.

BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER remains available on all Showtime subscriber platforms. Showtime is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





