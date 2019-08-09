Showtime Documentary Films to Release DAVID BOWIE FINDING FAME

SHOWTIME Documentary Films will premiere DAVID BOWIE FINDING FAME from director Francis Whately (Rock 'n' Roll Guns for Hire: The Story of the Sidemen, DAVID BOWIE: FIVE YEARS) tonight, Friday, August 9 at 9 p.m ET/PT . The film chronicles five years of Bowie's early career, from the late 1960s through the on-stage death of Ziggy Stardust in 1973. As one of the most revered musical artists of his generation, little has been unveiled about Bowie's life before his commercial breakthrough or the creative ideas and techniques he pioneered that led to his stardom. Bowie's nascent artistic curiosity, along with his multifarious personas, enabled him to reinvent himself throughout an extraordinary career that continues to inspire and transcend many different musical genres and cultural movements today.

Watch a first look clip from DAVID BOWIE FINDING FAME below!

As a five-time Grammy® winning artist, Bowie became a global icon through both his writing and performance of popular music and was honored with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. His career began with the launch of the 1969 hit song "Space Oddity," which was released at the time of the moon landing and gained popularity when used by the BBC in their coverage of the event. He went on to release his first No. 1 hit in the United States, "Fame," as well as several acclaimed albums including Ziggy Stardust, Young Americans, Low and Heroes and the unexpected massive commercial success, Let's Dance. He was also an accomplished actor, mime and art collector.

DAVID BOWIE FINDING FAME is a BBC Studios production that is directed and produced by Francis Whately. Phil Dolling serves as executive producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStaton™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com .





Related Articles View More TV Stories