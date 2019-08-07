Showtime Documentary Films Announces THE KINGMAKER

Today, Showtime Documentary Films announced that the latest feature from Emmy winning director Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles), THE KINGMAKER, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this August. The documentary centers on the indomitable character and controversial political career of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines whose behind-the-scenes influence of her husband Ferdinand's presidency rocketed her to the global political stage. THE KINGMAKER will screen at additional festivals in the upcoming months, followed by a theatrical release this fall and a world television premiere on Showtime in early 2020.

Written and directed by Greenfield, the award-winning director of Generation Wealth and The Queen of Versailles, THE KINGMAKER explores and exposes the Marcos family's long history of corruption, extravagance and brutality, including Calauit Island, a safari park that favors the well-being of its exotic animals to the detriment of the people living there. Featuring unprecedented access, including one-on-one interviews and verite footage with Imelda Marcos, THE KINGMAKER tells her story as a powerful female leader who left an indelible mark on history and divided a nation. From her current political project - guiding her son Bongbong in his bid for the vice presidency - audiences understand how at age 90, Imelda Marcos continues to influence the revival of authoritarianism in the Philippines.

"The story of Imelda Marcos, past and present, has achieved an exceptional level of relevance in THE KINGMAKER," said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "Lauren Greenfield's tireless efforts give dimension to a figure who has at once fascinated and vexed not only the people of the Philippines, but people worldwide. The result is as riveting as it is enlightening."

THE KINGMAKER is produced by Frank Evers of Evergreen Pictures for SHOWTIME. Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, R.J. Cutler, Geralyn Dreyfous, Bill Haney, Lilly Hartley, Patricia Lambrecht, Nion McEvoy, Regina K. Scully, Jeffrey Tarrant and Jamie Wolf serve as executive producers.

