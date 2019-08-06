Showtime Documentary Films Announces Premiere Date for COUPLES THERAPY

Today, Showtime Documentary Films announced that the new docu-series COUPLES THERAPY from DGA®Award nominated and Sundance Award winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, and Eli Despres - the team behind the acclaimed Showtime documentary WEINER - will premiere on Friday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., at the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. While new episodes of COUPLES THERAPY will be released on Showtime linear channels weekly, all nine will be available immediately on September 6 for on-demand streaming, via the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME apps and partnering on-demand platforms.

COUPLES THERAPY unlocks a hidden world: other people's relationships. Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples. World-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles - and extraordinary breakthroughs - typically hidden behind closed doors.

"COUPLES THERAPY is deep, profound and addictive," said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "Watching this series you can't help but be drawn into the complexities of each relationship, and be equally enlightened and entertained by the discoveries revealed through the process of therapy."

Steinberg and Kriegman were both honored in Variety's 2016 Top Ten Documakers to Watch. Together Steinberg, Kriegman and Despres directed, shot, produced and edited WEINER, which won the 2016 Sundance Grand Jury Prize and was shortlisted for the Academy Awards®. Steinberg directed the acclaimed feature documentary The Trial of Saddam Hussein, an exposé of violations of the rule of law by the Iraqi government, and an exploration of human rights abuses. Despres co-wrote and edited Blackfish, Red Army and They Call Us Monsters, and was nominated for the American Cinema Editors Documentary award in 2014 and 2017.

COUPLES THERAPY was produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers, and Dan Savage is a consulting producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available for subscription via cable, DBS and telco providers plus streaming providers such as Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV. Showtime is also available as a stand-alone streaming service through Showtime.com, Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Viewers who subscribe via cable, DBS, telco or streaming providers can also stream content through the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME®.





Related Articles View More TV Stories