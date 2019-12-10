Showtime Announces New Documentaries on New Order and Duran Duran

SHOWTIME has announced two new documentaries profiling iconic rock bands New Order and Duran Duran. NEW ORDER: DECADES will premiere on Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Part concert, part documentary, NEW ORDER: DECADES follows the band's preparations in the re-staging of their acclaimed collaboration, So It Goes, with the artist Liam Gillick and the 12-piece synthesizer orchestra that captured the headlines during Manchester International Festival 2017.

Duran Duran: THERE'S SOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOW offers a candid look back through the extraordinary career of one of the world's most beloved groups, with previously unseen footage and intimate conversations with the original line-up: singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes. The doc highlights the defining moments of their four decades-long journey and provides a glimpse into what's next for Duran Duran. Duran Duran: THERE'S SOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOW will premiere on Friday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch both trailers below!

NEW ORDER: DECADES is produced and directed by Mike Christie. Dinah Lord serves as executive producer. The film is a Caravan production for Sky Arts.

Duran Duran: THERE'S SOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOW is directed by award-winning Brit, Zoe Dobson. David Notman-Watt serves as executive producer. The film is produced by back2back Productions for the BBC. BBC Studios holds distribution rights globally.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





