Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers to Receive Distinguished Collaborator Award at 23rd CDGAs

The Costume Designers Guild announced TODAY that award-winning producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will be jointly honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the 23rd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) taking place Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET live on Twitter. Executive Produced by JumpLine, and sponsored by CampariÂ®, the annual CDGA gala celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form costume design as voted on by the Guild's membership.

The Distinguished Collaborator Award honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of Costume Design and creative partnerships with Costume Designers. Past recipients include Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Meryl Streep, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo Del Toro, Lorne Michaels, Helen Mirren, Judd Apatow, Clint Eastwood, Rob Marshall, and James Burrows, among others.

"From the record-breaking series, GREY'S ANATOMY to the latest binge-worthy series, Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have been longtime partners of the Costume Designers Guild," said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild. "Throughout the years, the two have created cultural-defining TV moments with support from fellow collaborators and costume designers. We can think of no other duo more deserving of this award."

"Shonda and Betsy are visionaries of our time. They are originals; fierce, brilliant women who create rich worlds, characters and stories that enhance our lives. It's truly been a gift collaborating with them. Whether I was setting the tone for the stylish and contemporary world of How to Get Away with Murder, or painting a vibrant and lush picture for Bridgerton, Shonda and Betsy's vision was always present. They set the bar high at every turn. They spark the imagination and allow the creative process to thrive. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are an exceptional gift to our community and our culture," said costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

"Shonda and Betsy are such innovative collaborators. Every new world that they present is a lush landscape in which I have room to create beautiful pictures, a world where the clothes can help to tell a small part of the story. I love that those landscapes include diversity, challenge norms, and allow for strong female leads. Scandal and the upcoming Inventing Anna were gifts. Shonda and Betsy are a gift to Costume Design and are truly deserving of this recognition," said costume designer Lyn Paolo.

"Shonda and Betsy's partnership spans decades; their collaboration as two powerhouse women in Hollywood is as inspirational as the collaborative relationship they build with each of their costume designers." said CDGA Executive Producer JL Pomeroy. "Together, they build worlds where every race, ethnicity, gender, and sexuality is celebrated as beautiful and represented in every form. We felt this year was especially meaningful to showcase their aspirational worlds on-screen and off, in their dedication to the art of storytelling."

The award will be presented to Rhimes and Beers by Nicola Coughlan (Actress, Bridgerton). Hosted by Lana Condor (Actress, To All the Boys: Always and Forever), the show will also feature additional VIP presenters including Rose Byrne (Actress, Mrs. America), Andra Day (Actress/Musician, The United States vs. Billie Holiday), O-T Fagbenle (Actor, Black Widow), Emerald Fennell (Actress/Writer/Director, Promising Young Woman), Ilana Glazer (Actress/Writer, Broad City), Regina KING (Actress/Director, One Night in Miami), Carey Mulligan (Actress/Writer, Promising Young Woman), Leslie Odom Jr. (Actor, Hamilton, One Night in Miami), and Amanda Seyfried (Actress, Mank). A full list of this year's nominees can be found here.